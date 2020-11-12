This part written by Paul

Good evening/morning, it's Paul here.

We're conscious that some reader comments seem to indicate that people are getting confused about which sections of the SCVR are written by me (Paul), and which by Jack. I thought we'd made it clear, but seemingly not clear enough!

Therefore, let's try to simplify things by separating the SCVRs into 2 parts, clearly marked as being written by Paul or Jack. We'll both write within our individual section. Hopefully this might clear the fog a bit! We're just trying out different ideas, and we'll run with whatever works best for readers :-)

This part written by Jack



