Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) (I hold) - Brutal profit warning, with profit guidance for FY 04/2022 lowered by 62% to c.53p. Expect a big fall in the share price today.

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) (I will hold - applied for placing) - equity fundraising at 20p announced last night, with interim results. This is a special situation - financially distressed and high risk. However, I like the turnaround plan, to re-brand stores as Morrisons Daily, which has worked well in early trials.

Venture Life (LON:VLG) - profit warning, and broker forecasts reduced. Chinese distribution deal sounds like it could be dead in the water. Too much uncertainty & too many moving parts for my liking.

(I hold)

1525p (pre market open) - market cap £146m

I’ll rush to get this out before 8am, as this share is widely held by readers (and by me!)

Background - briefly is that this supercars competition company went entirely online (it started in UK airports), and started delivering stellar growth. The shares were a big multibagger. However, more recently the gloss came off BOTB shares when management sold about £60m of shares in a secondary placing at £24 per share, after a lengthy period when the company was up for sale. About 2…