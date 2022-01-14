Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) (I hold) - small and illiquid. This ladieswear retailer is recovering well. December trading and year-to-date (FY 3/2022) is in line with mgt expectations. Not the best business in the world, but with shops now on short leases & cheap turnover rents, it should move back into profit in calendar 2022. Plenty of cash in the bank, which is up to £6m. So this is a value/turnaround micro cap situation, which I imagine won't appeal to most readers.



Xaar (LON:XAR) - trading update from yesterday. H2 moved into profit, recouping the losses in H1. Commentary sounds upbeat, and has plenty of net cash. I don't know how to value this share, due to erratic performance.

Cineworld (LON:CINE) - Q4 trading update, which glosses over the desperate debt position. Extremely high risk of heavy dilution or insolvency.

Equals (LON:EQLS) - a short section from earlier this week.

Jack's section:

Senior (LON:SNR) - group says full year will be in line with expectations. Net debt reduced by £49m to £80m, cash flow positive, new contracts announced, and notes the start of a recovery in its markets. Margins were falling pre-Covid, but might subsequent restructuring and cost-cutting arrest that trend? It’s beginning to look a little more interesting now.



Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - short in line update ahead of more detailed announcement next month. Micro cap, so a lack of liquidity. Forecasts have been considerably downgraded over the past year. There’s still a lot to prove, so I don’t see any rush to jump in.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most…