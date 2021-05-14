Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

we need to be finished by 11:30 today, which is fine because we only have 3 companies to report on.

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) (I hold) - FY 04/2021 trading update - another rise in guidance, the 5th since if floated in March 2020. Looks a decent share.

Works Co Uk (LON:WRKS) - incomplete information in today's FY 04/2021 trading update. This retailer was seriously struggling before covid, so I fail to see why the share price is showing such a strong recovery - sentiment more than fundamentals driving the price perhaps, as we've seen recently with a lot of retailers. I'm sceptical about the longer-term fundamentals, but have no idea what the shorter term share price will do.

Treatt (LON:TET) - circling back to Tuesday's update. Expensive valuation but impressive gross margin expansion begins to explain why this may be justified.

(I hold)

125p - mkt cap £304m

