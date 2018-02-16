Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Feb 2018) - ANG, HAIK, PIM, CVS, MWE, EKT, ATY, JIM, ALY

Friday, Feb 16 2018 by
35 comments
46

Good morning!

There are the stocks I've noticed so far today:

I'd also like to give readers the link for an anonymous, 3-minute survey which could help companies to engage with private investors better. It's available here (external link).

Also, time permitting, I will circle back to Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) and Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) which reported yesterday.


Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

  • Share price: 98p (+1%)
  • No. of shares: 43 million
  • Market cap: £42 million

Pre-close trading update

We've covered the difficulties at Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) in recent months, so it's a pleasant change to see a fishing-related company that is performing well!

I haven't been able to find any difference in terms of the markets served by Angling Direct (LON:ANG) and Fishing Republic (LON:FISH). So presumably they are in direct competition.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) is s a recent float, hitting the market last July. We haven't covered it in the SCVR before.

Today's update says that revenue for the full-year ending January 2018 was ahead of expectations at £30.2 million.

Like-for-like store sales are up 10%, which is the same pace that was reported at the interim results.

Scrolling back to those interim results, I see how important the online (e-commerce) platform is to Angling Direct - slightly bigger than store sales, and growing at a massive pace. The year-on-year growth rate reported today in online sales is 54%.

The outlook is "very positive" despite economic…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
46 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


Angling Direct plc is a United Kingdom-based fishing tackle retailer company. The Company is principally focused on selling fishing tackle products and related products through retail stores and also online via its own Website (www.anglingdirect.co.uk). The Company’s product categories include reels, terminal tackle, rods, bait and additives and bivvies and shelters. The Company fishing tackles products, including capital items, consumables, luggage and clothing. Theses all fishing tackle products sells under its own brand Advanta. The Company operates approximately 15 retail stores. The Company has developed angling superstores. more »

LSE Price
106.45p
Change
9.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
42.5
P/E (fwd)
31.9
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:ANG's Stock Report »
Angling Direct (LON:ANG LON:ANG)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (HaiKe) is a China-based investment holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing of specialty products in China. The Company's subsidiary, Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Co., Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and Haike Trading Hong Kong Limited is engaged in trading. The Company is a producer of DiMethyl Carbonate (DMC) and pharmacy grade propylene glycol in China. DMC is used in medical applications, agricultural pesticides and the manufacture of synthetic materials. DMC produced by the Company is sold primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces of the People's Republic of China and exported to the markets in Europe. Propylene glycol is used in the medical industry, as well as the food industry for flavorings and fragrances. more »

LSE Price
26.25p
Change
41.9%
Mkt Cap (£m)
7.1
P/E (fwd)
n/a
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:HAIK's Stock Report »
HaiKe Chemical (LON:HAIK LON:HAIK)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Plant Impact plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in research, development and commercialization of crop enhancement products. The Company’s foliar spray and seed treatment products use synthetic and naturally occurring biostimulants to manage a plant’s natural responses to heat, drought and salinity stress, as well as stresses caused by the application of other chemicals. more »

LSE Price
10.11p
Change
72.1%
Mkt Cap (£m)
5.4
P/E (fwd)
36.5
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:PIM's Stock Report »
Plant Impact (LON:PIM LON:PIM)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Angling Direct fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


35 Comments on this Article show/hide all

matylda 1:27pm 16 of 35
15

In reply to purpleski, post #15

I think your survey requires modification if you agree with Djsdanny...

He said "posting" should only be for paid up members.

For me, that would make sense in that - Non members can read the article and comments but cannot contribute (so they can see the quality). Paid can read the article, comments and can contribute.

Just a thought.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
matylda 1:28pm 17 of 35
2

Sorry should have said He/She !!!!
| Link | Share
Timmytrump 1:39pm 18 of 35

I have suggested to Stocko that there should be a separate area for subscribers. They say they are looking into it.

Otherwise, I agree with Matylda's suggestion.
| Link | Share
Gromley 1:55pm 19 of 35
20

If the boards were only available to paid up members - chances are I wouldn't be here and would not have learned enough about Stockopedia for me to consider it worth subscribing.

A separate members only area may have some merit, perhaps, but if all of the quality comment ended up behind closed doors then the same problem would occur imho.
| Link | Share | 2 replies
JohnEustace 2:02pm 20 of 35
11

In reply to Gromley, post #19

Yes, we were all newbies sometime and a lot of us are here due to the SCVR. It must be Stockopedia's best route to signing up new subscribers.
| Link | Share
simoan 2:13pm 21 of 35
12

In reply to Gromley, post #19

A separate members only area may have some merit, perhaps, but if all of the quality comment ended up behind closed doors then the same problem would occur imho.

For some reason, a certain quote from Groucho Marx comes to mind. I assume this discussion has been caused by an outbreak of spam posts? Surely the best solution is for Stockopedia to solve this problem at source? When it comes to discussing investments I find the wider the audience who are able to participate, the better, and I don't see how anything is gained by discussions held in a goldfish bowl. 

All the best, Si
| Link | Share | 1 reply
timarr 2:16pm 22 of 35
6

In reply to simoan, post #21

When it comes to discussing investments I find the wider the audience who are able to participate, the better, and I don't see how anything is gained by discussions held in a goldfish bowl.

Seconded.  Preventing anyone posting for the first time - or first few times - without moderation would block the majority of spam.

timarr
| Link | Share | 2 replies
peterclothier 2:30pm 23 of 35
2

Paul,

Thanks for the interesting look at the intangibles at CVS (LON:CVSG) .

I was thinking the same re similarities with Dignity (LON:DTY) , and was having a look at the Investor section of their website.

The CEO of Dignity (LON:DTY) is a non exec at CVS (LON:CVSG)....

regards

Peter
| Link | Share | 1 reply
matylda 3:23pm 24 of 35
1

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) - Thanks for that Graham, a great read.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - Thanks also, much appreciated.

Great weekend to you.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
tomps3 3:54pm 25 of 35
2

Just published, video: Ilika (LON:IKA) presentation at ShareSoc last Tuesday (13.2.18) is here:

http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/02/16/ilika-ika-sharesoc-presentation-february-2018/

Graeme Purdy, CEO is the main presenter
Steve Boydell, Finance Director joins on the Q&A

c. 30 minutes

Business overview – 00:20
Business model – 01:20
Our production – 02:20
Materials development projects – 03:34
Solid state batteries – 08:10
Stereax Batteries for IoT (Internet of Things) – 12:30
Stereax Applications – 13:23
Stereax road map – 16:03
P180 demonstrator – 17:00
Progress towards mm scale batteries – 17:55
Stereax commercialisation – 18:50
By device & by geography – 20:35
Manufacturing supply chain – 22:05
Strategic considerations – 23:50
2017/18 Outlook – 24:35

Q&A
What’s the current cash position? – 25: 22
Do you compare yourself with Arm? Are you aiming for the top with IoTs? –
26:20
How do you manage fx risk? – 27:51
Are you building relationships with corporates and foundries in parallel? & How far from being used in commercialised products? – 28:17
Will you generate income from the licencing before the royalties come through, and will it be enough to cover costs? – 31:01
With the foundries, if they are they going to use your licence to produce stuff, how much extra capital investment will they have to make? – 31:35
Have you got the 3-d batteries working yet, ie. those one of top of the
other? – 32:22
| Link | Share
simoan 4:15pm 26 of 35
3

In reply to timarr, post #22

Hi timarr,

Any idea if it's OK for us all to take our tin hats off yet? Funny how no-one's really mentioned the wider market this week. Perhaps everyone is 100% cash in which case they are probably busy stashing it into the "Active Savings" account rubbish that HL just spammed me about :-) Just what we all need - a Savings account guaranteed to ensure inflation and rising interest rates destroy your wealth.

All the best, Si
| Link | Share
murrb 4:34pm 27 of 35
6

In reply to matylda, post #16

Matylda, I agree with your post and also that of djsdanny. I started investing seriously about 3 years ago with a very small portfolio by many standards and no idea how to decide what to invest in. The value of my portfolio did not increase initially to justify a subscription to Stockopedia but I highly valued being able to learn from Paul and other posters what to look for. This year, after increasing the value of my portfolio through gains I could afford to take out a subscription. Purpleski, I think it is a fantastic resource to allow newbies and people with small value portfolios to benefit from the experience and advice of others.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
matylda 4:44pm 28 of 35

In reply to murrb, post #27

Thanks - I think your post sums it up very well.

I am sure the Stocko guys will do what is right for the them and for the community.
| Link | Share
Graham N 6:39pm 29 of 35
1

In reply to matylda, post #24

Cheers matylda! You too. Thanks for all your contributions. G
| Link | Share
Graham N 6:41pm 30 of 35

In reply to peterclothier, post #23

You're welcome, Peter! I'll take it as a compliment that you thought today's article was by Paul.

G
| Link | Share
sharw 7:06pm 31 of 35

In reply to timarr, post #22

I agree - I think the original post was probably due to the outburst of advertising for streaming sporting events. Full marks to the people at Stocko who removed this very rapidly.

There are other places where the first few posts are moderated and I think that would be the best way forward at present here.

I am another that was drawn in by the SCVR and would not have subsequently subscribed but for that.
| Link | Share
janebolacha 7:10pm 32 of 35
1

Graham, the FT today said that MUIB, the effective controlling shareholder of Laura Ashley Holdings (LON:ALY) , ought to take it private and put minority shareholders out of their misery. You are on the same page with your comments above.

I wonder whether Laura Ashley could become part of the divorce settlement for Tan Sri Dr Khoo's former wife, Pauline Chan. Or perhaps go as an asset into the religious foundation, presently inactive, that Khoo has set up. Simply speculation, of course.

The writing has been on the wall for years. There were several threads on here in 2015 which foresaw just about every aspect of this management disaster.
| Link | Share
sharw 7:20pm 33 of 35
1

Graham-

Many thanks for the link to the Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) report. Brilliant! From the wallpaper tax of 1712 to fund managers unable to sit still via the Corbynista youth's lack of experience of life under nationalised services it had it all. Highly recommended.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
rhomboid1 7:39pm 34 of 35

Great report ..re Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) any investor needs to get comfortable with the extraordinary level of remuneration of the BoD & the rather interesting history of the business..it’s not one for me as trust in mgt is essential.
| Link | Share
JohnEustace 5 mins ago 35 of 35

In reply to sharw, post #33

I did notice that Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) started to invest in Debenhams last year. I wonder how funny the commentary on that will be next time?
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter

 Are Angling Direct's fundamentals sound as an investment? Find out More »



About Graham N

Graham N

Full-time investor and independent analyst. Prior to this, I spent seven years in the financial markets as an analyst and institutional fund manager. I'm CFA-qualified and hold an audited, FTSE-beating investment track record.  Away from finance, my main interests are recreational poker and everything to do with China, especially Mandarin Chinese. more »

Follow

540
Followers
1
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Jarvis Securities JIM ndash a little gem
Jarvis Securities (JIM) – a little gem
Jarvis Securities Thu 12:21am

I Read The News Today Oh Boy 16Feb2018

I Read The News Today Oh Boy 15Feb2018

Computacenter Tender Offer help please

Royal Mail downtrend
Royal Mail downtrend
Royal Mail 6:28pm


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis