Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday. Welcome back Jack!

Disclaimer -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Renold (LON:RNO) (I hold) - delayed results are in line with expectations. Strong closing order book, and positive trends throughout the year, markets recovering well. Management seem upbeat on analyst call, and now looking at acquisitions. Dramatic drop in net debt, due to very strong cashflow. This could be quite good long term, maybe priced about right for now, taking into account the big pension deficit?

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) (I hold) - in line with expectations update is not enough to please the market. Super-low market cap, and cash pile, are the main interesting aspects of this company. I'm not convinced this will turn out well, and am not inspired by management/strategy either.

Jack's Section:

Luceco (LON:LUCE) - excellent results and an upgrade in FY guidance from a stock that has performed strongly over the past year. In truth, it has been growing well for a while now and this could be a well managed company with a bright future. The valuation is becoming a little rich, but some companies deserve their premium. Luceco might be one of them.

Rbg Holdings (LON:RBGP) - growing, acquisitive professional services group comes out with an in line statement. Perhaps the market is unimpressed with a setback in a large litigation financing case, but the…