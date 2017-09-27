Small Cap Value Report (Fri 16 Mar 2018) - JDW, CVR, BUR, TECH, SimplyBiz, HAT
Good morning!
The list for today is going to be something like this:
- J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
- Conviviality (LON:CVR)
- Burford Capital (LON:BUR)
- TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH)
- SimplyBiz
- H & T (LON:HAT)
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)
Wetherspoon shares are marginally lower after beating H1 forecasts but expressing caution on H2.
LfL sales were up 6.1% in H1, but slower growth and higher costs are anticipated in H2, so the full-year forecasts are unchanged. Here's the half-year report. Relevant for a wide range of companies in the sector.
Conviviality (LON:CVR) (suspended)
Conviviality has confirmed that it is working on "the possibility" of an equity fundraising, to fund its VAT payment.
Given that its existing lenders were already maxed out, and probably unimpressed by the company's ability to make cash flow projections, this has seemed the most likely outcome.
To its credit, it did succeed in cancelling today's dividend payment, saving £8 million. That relieves some of the pressure - I was penciling in a 50p placing price, but that is looking a bit pessimistic now.
Of course, this is purely speculation on my part: it all depends on the hunger of existing shareholders, and the demand for new shares. It's impossible to tell where the demand for more shares will find equilibrium against forthcoming supply (incidentally, this is why dilution is so risky for existing shareholders - you have no idea how bad the dilution is going to be). Funding could happen at almost any level.
The irony is that Conviviality paid out nearly £20 million in dividends last year, and is now scrambling to find £22 million from somewhere.
Even before this VAT débâcle, I thought Conviviality's dividend payments were questionable. Over the last three financial years, including this one, it has raised over £190 million (gross) from shareholders to fund acquisitions, paying significant fees. At the same time, it has distributed £27 million in dividends, triggering tax liabilities for shareholders. Given all the frictional costs involved, why raise funds and return funds at the same time?
There are a few other competitors. Therium is one, and I know of at least one private family office and two funds seeking initial funding at the moment. The problem for competitors is that the US is the main market for litigation and you need very deep pockets. The fact that Burford are funding your litigation shows 1) that it has been reviewed by people with proven judgment, and they like the odds; and 2) that you can afford to litigate to the end. That gives a competitive advantage straight away: after all, most people prefer to settle and get on with their business rather than spend 3 or 4 years gearing up for court.
I was once on the board of a litigation fund which was never launched. It is one thing to see the opportunity, it is another to work out how to exploit it. And while big margins should bring competition, the law is remarkably insensitive to price competition. People want the best quality service and the best chance to win, and Burford Capital (LON:BUR) has found that territory and is constructing a fearsome moat. In their annual report, which is remarkably well written and readable, they refer to the size of the opportunity by mentioning the iphone in 2007: everyone ended up being a potential customer, but nobody knew it at the time. That is where Burford feel they are now.
Like one of the posters above, I looked at Burford Capital (LON:BUR) long ago, hesitated and ended up buying in a year ago. The boat is definitely still in the dock.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #33
Using the Stockopedia tools to compare H & T (LON:HAT) and Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) leaves me wondering why the well-informed investors here believe NSF is the better investment, when the computers rank HAT better on almost every heading and NSF has high and growing debt and recent broker forecast downgrades.
I'd welcome enlightenment, as I have no position in either of them.
In reply to brucepackard, post #37
re: Burford Capital (LON:BUR). You're welcome! G
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #39
Hi Zipmanpeter,
Likewise thanks for the response and the report - I just saw the headline not had a chance to see in detail.
Insight 1 makes sense - I borrowed to buy a car and a watch - hopefully not stupid as needed both - but would have bought 2nd hand had new not been offered on 0% finance, which I assume requires a good credit rating (pat myself on back and thank Mum, Dad and God!) and I am not a big fan of borrowing (made a dent in the mortgage though from this, which does have a cost! - sorry trying to justify my borrowing with this)
NSF results - solid based on my read through - which was I imagine far less diligent than yours - I am weary of Morses Club (LON:MCL) and Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) - because of losses on Provident Financial (LON:PFG) - which announced the profit warning the day after my limit was hit!
Given that PFG has been around for however long, it cannot be that unethical and one could argue, lending to people that need it at higher cost is more ethical than the other way around, where it is effectively financial engineering for the most well off with little value to society (but I am not one to judge lenders or borrowers).
As you say, all specialist sub prime lenders are good value and have been keeping an eye on the sector (including Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) and £HAT).
Do you have any thoughts on Morses Club (LON:MCL) vs Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) - I could argue that Morses is the safer bet (valuation and debt/equity)
Pawnbroking lower risk - I speak purely from a regulatory risk perspective - I work in risk consulting (Banks) and our reg advisory guys consider pawnbroking as having less reg risk because the customer can walk away.
Burford Capital (LON:BUR) I fully understand why investors may be sceptical. What sounds too good to be true generally is. Fortunately, there are always exceptions to that adage. I hold BUR from an initial investment at £1.50 in 2015. At the time it was a small stake among a number of disparate investments and somewhat unremarkable. The speed with which BUR has grown, particularly with the acquisition of GKC has surprised me and given the increase in value, I have thought long and hard about whether I should cash in my chips or stay on for the ride.
Whilst I too find it impossible to accurately quantify the future earnings of the company, I am convinced that further significant growth is definitely likely. Even today I have topped up and am happy to do so despite the recent sharp increase in the SP. The reason for the sharp increase is simply down to results that exceeded the limited expectations of investors.
For anyone who has serious questions about how the company makes its money and whether or not it will continue to be able to grow, I recommend reading the Annual Report
http://www.burfordcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/BUR-28711-AR2017-AW-web.pdf
and the associated presentation
http://www.burfordcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Burford-March-2017-Investor-Presentation-FINALpdf.pdf
I echo what John Eustace said. It is highly informative, detailed and clearly written despite this being a complex business. I get the sense that BUR are on top of their game, know what their strengths are and how to innovate to provide what their clients want but ultimately to benefit their shareholders and investors.
My rationale for staying invested and for committing extra funds is down to my faith in management to continue to build on their track record given supporting underlying factors. These include, falling expense ratio, availability of additional capital, growing demand for and acceptance of litigation finance into the mainstream. Moreover, whilst competition is inevitable, BUR has the scale and the reputation to hold its own. talking of reputation, BUR currently works with 70% of the largest law firms in the USA and refers to the importance of building relationships with its clients in the AR.
Large individual cases make headlines for obvious reasons but they are not the norm, the bread and butter of this company's workload. Look beyond the these occasional "big ones" and disputes that involve governments and think about the more mundane pursuit of financial remedies for corporate wrongdoing, such as one in which BUR acted for an oilfield services company whose client didn't pay their bill. Systematically refining over 1500 enquiries into 50 or so cases where they felt investment was appropriate tells me there is plenty of work left for the competition as well as giving BUR the "choice cuts"
The investor in my assessment, is faced with two simple questions, can BUR continue to raise the finance necessary to invest in more cases? Can BUR management exercise enough control over their processes to ensure that the return on investment is maintained at a high level? My opinion on both is "yes"
In reply to janebolacha, post #25
The way i'm reading that statement is Burford Capital (LON:BUR) win on 97% of the portfolios they invest in, not 97% of the cases within the portfolios.
That does sound reasonable if we have 70% of top 100 US firms, just for arguments sake all 70 have a multi case portfolio with us, so even a 3% failure is 2 firms losing money on their cases, they are using us as insurance.
Based on Bulletin Board chatter isn't Burford Capital (LON:BUR) now a screaming short!
Only in jest, thanks for all the updates Graham and a good weekend all - Well done to those holding.
In reply to donald pond, post #42
Re Burford Capital (LON:BUR) & competitors providing litigation finance: Thank you for your views and insights, Donald, and I draw readers' attention to Comment 11: by my reading handybrownone seems to be saying there are at least five competitors in the UK (and growing) and many more in the US (by far the largest litigation market and Burford's main market). Which of the two of you is right I couldn't say since I have no relevant knowledge and you have both had some professional involvement, but interested readers should be aware of both views. Perhaps your views converge around effectively few competitors given the need for deep pockets, and it does seem that BUR has taken a strong first-mover advantage and run with it. It also seems clear that the high returns available to competent players and modest barriers to market entry will inevitably attract large amounts of competing finance such that returns seem bound to reduce in future, whether or not well-heeled litigation financiers approve.
(I have no position in Burford Capital (LON:BUR) though that might change in future if I can convince myself that BUR's method of valuing its litigation-finance assets on the balance sheet massively understates their likely realisable value - on the face of it this seems a tall order given the apparent Company valuation currently in excess of six times tangible-asset value, but I should dig a little deeper.)
What I can say is that it is very difficult to raise funds for litigation financing vehicles because until you have critical mass - which I think BUR's annual report suggests is around the $300m mark, you are limited to funding individual claims, rather than portfolios, and can always be effectively destroyed by one or two adverse claims. I believe this is what happened to Juridica Investments (LON:JIL). Raising that sort of money is difficult for a first venture into this field. You really need some big hitting litigators to give the structure credibility, and lawyers at the top of their game tend not to be entrepreneurial.
In reply to alterego, post #46
Re questions for investors in contemplating investment in Burford Capital (LON:BUR) I'd argue that Graham posed a third and even more important question (I'm glad he did since it has been putting me off investing in Burford Capital (LON:BUR) ): Does BUR's balance sheet massively under-value its litigation-finance assets and if so what is a reasonable, conservative estimate of their likely realisable value and therefore P/NTAV? (If their carried value is anywhere close to accurate then current market price for Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is close to six times (six times!) the tangible assets from which it earns its income. - I need to get digging but there is no point reinventing the wheel so if anyone who already knows the answer wishes to share with the good readers here and give us a head start then many of us will be very interested.)
(No position.)
In reply to donald pond, post #50
Re Burford Capital (LON:BUR) : Small fry sums for a global asset management company to set up a competitor with relative ease? Regardless, there can be plenty of profit to be had for years after increasing competition starts eating one's extravagant lunch.
Wish we knew whether the £30m bill on Conviviality (LON:CVR) was for vat or a tax bill, it might help. There is also no statement as to whether it is just a timing issue so can only assume it isn't
In reply to ed_miller, post #52
No, What clever global asset managers do is ask Burford or Therium to accept capital in their funds.
Using all of their hard to develop networks and taking a big slice of the upside for no cost.
In reply to FREng, post #43
Re Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)
Site emphasis is DYOR which I have done for myself .....and this is now very clearly my most divergent position from Stockopedia alogrithms as well one of my largest! However, this is probably where most money is to be made if I am right. But I would really, really welcome company specific concerns since this is such a large position for me now.
My personal view is that Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) is lowly rated because still new (IPO n 2015) in unpopular area (sub prime) and growing fast. (Stockopedia rightly highly values historic data but not the future) . This works except when there is reason to believe the past is not a true reflection of the future. Like with a relatively new company. H&T chairman I think said he wished his debt was increasing faster as this would mean they had good places to lend. I think NSF has found those growth markets. So losses are occurring AND CURRENTLY GROWING on a statutory basis due to big investments now that should repay in about 1-2 years. Crucially, all of these investments appear to be working out well for now.
Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) have 3 niche face to face sub rime lending businesses. All of them are now growing at an organic rate of >20%
i) Branch lending (Every Day loans 24-299%) - Already clear no 1 with rapid retail roll out of proven face to face concept. Other banks retreating. Online does not work well for non standard customers who include the self employed, those with county court judgments as well as those with financial problems. (For instance I am an Managing Director recently returned from abroad with a lot of assets but am struggling to be 'seen' in UK as my wife had been paying all domestic bills!). Each branch is said to lose about $175K over first 18months in set up costs before delivering $300 pa per annum. Took on 34 branches in 2015, now at 53 with 12 more in H1. So big upfront loss visible now for jam tomorrow. Highly credible roll out plan with internal promotions of Asst Branch Mgrs freeing BMs to open new sites, best practice supervised by Area Mgrs - old school but effective
Business 2: Home Credit (interest 164-733%. Now clear no 3 (+/- 9% share) in market consolidating to big players under FCA pressure and ever more regulation. Behind only Provident (50%) and Morses Club (20%). Paid £82.5Mn for a Home Credit business in July 15 but gifted a business about 40% of this size for a total one off investment £5-7Mn in 2017 when Provident decided to ditch agents and go for fully employed collectors. Chm was Providents Chm until 2013 !! Agents who came across brought all their best customers so impairments are down and lending 53% up in 2017. Simple technology support improving management info now all agents have ipads instead of paper. Short term losses from paying temporary commissions and new low cost offices until rounds up to speed and then very profitable. Provident just announced it does not intend to take back customers/agents as focusing on lower ROA Vanquis bank.
Business 3: Guarantor loans under TrustTwo and George Banco (since Aug 17) for brokers (interest 37-62%). Now clear no 2 with twice the scale of 3rd place and in position to be the alternative to Amigo (est 80% share). George Banco bought when P2P funding had to stop so another stressed seller. Again short term investments (acquisition costs, integration costs) but then very rapid returns.
Funding to support all this growth has been obtained via £260Mn guaranteed loan for 6 years at LIBOR plus 7.5% so no chance of running out of funds before the growth comes. Rate seems high but borrowing at 9-10% and lending at 40 to 200% is a great business as long as you can control impairment. Mgt info now very good and short term loan length means action to raise rates can be taken quickly. Few loans are >2yrs, most are 1 yr or less so can be adjusted quickly.
Management are experienced and incentivised with (relatively) low salaries but big bonuses - especially those with founder shares which only have a big value if the share price exceeds 1.10
Why are analyst estimates low. Firstly they are not so low at 80 & 90s /share vs current 67p/share). This (along with a rapidly rising dividend, already a bit under 4% including buybacks) would be great by me even over 2 years!
Why declining - 12 month forecast has got worse as management has ACCELERATED investment in 2017 and 2018 to take advantage of opportunities ......it is 2019 and especially 2020 that the benefit will come through. Since I am an 'owner' not a trader this is OK by me.
I also think that non-standard (new polite term for sub prime) lending has got a bad reputation. Leaving aside the ethics of investing in such companies, I think they are difficult to sell to the public and be on analyst buy lists. But as ever, what matters is the specific company. I think NSF have a winning strategy and are executing well. Their customer scores are high and FCA regulation helps not hinders them (Branch and Guarantor loans are fine, home credit regulations will help the big guys and long term shut many of the smaller competitors.
Long answer - did not intend such but full yr results out this week and just bought some more so argument well rehearsed in my head!
Building Graham's article on on H & T (LON:HAT) that "Half of H&T's personal loans fall under the FCA's definition of high-cost short-term credit.", I note that less of £NSF's loan book does (since most branch and all guarantor lending are much lower) and that Home Credit is currently well beneath the price cap AND 'community based' with face to face to face interview - likely to be better received than online lending.
If online lending at very high rates were to be restricted in a future FCA review this could be very good for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) !
In reply to threeputt, post #53
In which way would it make a difference? (VAT vs TAX).
The Guardian is already talking about "at least" £50m capital increase:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/mar/16/conviviality-uk-drinks-retailer-seeks-rights-issue-after-catastrophic-financial-errors
One interesting angle on Burford Capital (LON:BUR) and other litigation finance competitors from a cursory reading of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) 2017 annual report relates to cases involving expropriation of certain company assets by national governments (Argentina in this case). Foreign shareholders (Spanish) in these companies (airlines and an oil/gas business) suffered major business losses - even bankruptcy and are pursing the government through the courts supported by finance from Burford Capital (LON:BUR). If we get a Labour government, sooner or later, and John McDonnell as Chancellor implements his veiled threats to expropriate assets as part of the Labour's nationalisation programme then there could be plenty of business opportunities for the likes of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) given the foreign involvement in many of our utilities and railway franchises. Perhaps despite the 7 x share price increase since the start of 2016 Burford Capital (LON:BUR) might be an excellent hedge vs. Labour's proposed nationalisation programme.. I am not currently a holder but perhaps I should be!
In reply to ed_miller, post #51
There is now a trade body http://associationoflitigationfunders.com/about-us/
The other issue for Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is that it's success is beginning to push up the quantity of litigation and the threat of regulation is just beginning to be heard. https://www.cdr-news.com/litigation-funders-respond-to-us-calls-for-increased-regulation
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #55
You forgot to mention 90.46% owned by Institutional Investors. Never seen a figure that high before.
Non shareholder. MM doesn't strike until he sees the supply drying up.
Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is competition a worry? This is what BUR say in the AR
"Another common question we are asked by investors is about competition: Won’t your returns attract competition, and won’t that competition inevitably drive down returns?
In fact, we operate in what has always been a competitive marketplace. Burford has grown by
besting its competition. We were not the first mover in this market and we have always faced robust competition. That competition is not very visible to investors given that Burford is the only listed player of scale in this industry and our largest competitors are structured as private investment funds. Indeed, there are at least 11 firms competing directly with us, each of which has at least $100 million in capital and has been operating for at least four years, with many of them having longevity similar to Burford’s.
So, we have in fact been producing our historical returns in the face of substantial competition. Furthermore, a number of factors insulate our business from naked price competition, which should provide some level of confidence in our ability to continue to produce desirable returns:
■ Law in general is not a price-sensitive commodity: Particularly at the high end of the corporate market, where Burford focuses, law is not generally a commodity product, and lawyers and clients put value on relationships, reputation, pedigree and other factors that weigh in Burford’s favour.
■ The extensive diligence process is inconsistent with auction-style processes: Setting a price in a litigation finance matter requires substantial diligence, including extensive (often unpaid) work from the client’s lawyers, and thus the market does not regularly have auction-style competition for investments as neither litigation finance providers nor lawyers are generally willing to spend the uncompensated time necessary to facilitate such a process. Moreover, lawyers' confidential work product (which is important to the diligence process) cannot be widely disseminated without putting its protection at risk.
■ Contingency fee pricing is a useful reference: The relatively high pricing offered by contingency fee law firms operating in an adjacent but related space can create
a benchmark or expectancy divorced from conventional capital market expectations and has remained relatively constant over time.
■ Scale matters: Our size and expertise are unmatched which gives us a unique ability
to serve our clients. While there are other
large pools of capital out there, none has our expertise when it comes to litigation evaluation and management, and our competitors with litigation expertise lack anything approaching our capital and scale."</i>
There's more which addresses the subject quite comprehensively and is best read directly from the AR.