Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week. What a dreadful week it's been. Never mind, the show must go on.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) - getting a bit big for us now, but it's a terrific company, so I like to continue covering its updates. Today we're told that current trading is in line with expectations, despite tough comps from LY, and supply chain disruption/costs. There's a very impressive history of repeated broker upgrades. Valuation is toppy though, so there's no room for disappointments.

National World (LON:NWOR) - from yesterday, a positive "substantially ahead of the Company's expectations" trading update for FY 12/2021. This is the new holding company, cleared of legacy issues, from the wreckage of Johnston Press. I think it looks quite interesting.

Jack's section:

Air Partner (LON:AIR) - I hold - profits for the year to end Jan 2022 to be materially ahead of expectations. It’s been a strange time for Air Partner, with exceptional FY21 profits due to lockdown-related air freighting activity. But as this subsides, the group has seen a more general pick up across its divisions. It’s strategy of diversifying its operations appears to be paying off, and the valuation remains modest.

Paul’s Section

1,583p (pre market open) - mkt cap…