Small Cap Value Report (Fri 17 Nov 2017) - Portfolio management, CTO, REC, CLLN
Good morning and Happy Friday!
This is the usual placeholder article, published the night before, to enable early comments and suggestions from readers.
Best,
Graham
Good morning!
It's quiet in RNS-land, with only a few announcements of interest today.
So I thought I'd spend a few moments explaining what I've been doing with my personal portfolio this year - and please remember that these articles don't count as advice, merely discussion!
One of the practical reasons an article like this can never offer an advisory service is because each of us has our own individual situations, with our own individual investment goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, liquidity requirements and tax situation.
Because of this, even if we all had exactly the same opinion on particular stocks, and by some miracle it was the correct opinion, it wouldn't follow that we would all want to invest the same way. We would still have to tailor our portfolios to each of our individual needs.
With that out of the way: this is what I've been doing in 2017.
In the first half of this year, I added IG Group (LON:IGG) and Next (LON:NXT) to my portfolio (currently 5% and 4% of my portfolio, respectively).
In the second half, so far, I have mostly been selling. This was due to my personal situation where I was bidding on a property and needed to be ready to buy it. So I sold up my lowest-conviction shares and moved 40% into cash.
However, bids on that property eventually moved to a level which I thought represented poor value, so I let it go.
Since then, I've been trying to figure out what is an appropriate level of risk exposure for someone who wants to make a property purchase within the short-term (e.g. within two to three years). As always, greed and fear need to be balanced. There is not going to be an exact or a perfectly scientific answer.
One thing that plays on my mind is the belief that with the FTSE at c. 7400 and the Dow at 23,500, there is the pronounced risk of a broad market sell-off.
In normal circumstances, I would welcome such a sell-off for the buying opportunities it would present, but in my specific circumstances,…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
TClarke plc is a United Kingdom-based building services company, which delivers electrical, mechanical, and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The Company provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users. Its geographical segments include London and South East, Central and South West, the North and Scotland. The Company's businesses include Intelligent Buildings Green Technologies, Facilities Management, Transport, Mission Critical, Manufacturing Services, Residential & Hotels, M&E Contracting and Design & Build. The Company within its M&E contracting business has capabilities in sectors, including commercial offices, retail, education, healthcare, financial services and media. Its Manufacturing Services business includes in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services. Its projects include Beckley Court, Chiswick Park, Kettering Hospital, Project Nova, Mitie Care Home and Rathbone Square. more »
Record plc (Record) is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of currency management services. The Company's suite of products is divided in two categories: Currency Hedging and Currency for Return products. It also offers solutions to individual client requirements. Its Currency Hedging mandates are primarily risk reducing in nature. Its suite of Hedging products includes Passive Hedging and Dynamic Hedging. Its Currency for Return mandates are return seeking in nature. The range includes five Currency for Return strategies being Active Forward Rate Bias (FRB), FRB Index, Emerging Market, Momentum and Value, and these strategies can be offered in either a segregated or pooled fund structure. The Company's clients are institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients. It operates in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe, including Switzerland. more »
Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East. The Public Private Partnership projects segment invests in Public Private Partnership projects in the United Kingdom and Canada. The Middle East construction services segment includes its building and civil engineering activities in the Middle East and North Africa. The Construction services segment includes its the United Kingdom building, civil engineering and developments businesses, together with those of its construction activities in Canada. more »
28 Comments on this Article show/hide all
SCAPA (SCPA) - Hasn't been covered for 2 years by Paul.Graham your thoughts. Recently dropped into the William O'Neil CAN-SLIM-esque screen last month. I have been following this method/screen after reading his book. VCP in here also, I bought and up 10% so happy. Pauls mention of SCPA's Pension deficit in the last review 2 years ago in the Other Liabilities, Total of the balance sheet has come down from 40 million pounds in 2013 to 16 million pounds in 2017. The chart is classic Mark Minivini with it side tracking looking like its ready for its next upward growth. I am fully invested at the moment but like this one.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #8
Keep up, Howard - the pensions time bomb went off a year or so ago.
In my view, the poor understanding of investors as to how to allow for pension deficits in their valuations has led to most afflicted shares being underpriced. With prospects for deficits narrowing now much more favourable, I see potential for significant rerating as the deficits diminish, clear or even reverse, and the affected businesses get a very significant boost to their free cash flows.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #1
Thanks for the suggestion, I'm covering T Clarke (LON:CTO) next.
Re. T Clarke (LON:CTO) The last HY report in August reported that the pension deficit had increased and an additional £0.5m p.a. contribution will be necesary.
I think that takes the annual contribution this year to £1.5m . That's a chunky piece out of a profit before tax of £2m for the HY ; roughly (1.5/4*100 =) 37.5% .
I don't know about the business but if it is cyclical, then the risks jack up materially.
Interesting dilemma there graham. I found myself in something of a similar position this time last year when I started accumulating for my current house. I remember at the time it was a tough decision as I found that all the research I did indicated that equities were a much better long-term investment than property especially given the risks associated with being based approx. 20 miles from a (soon to be European border) however I was sick of renting/ landlords having had horrific experiences with leaks and finding one of them in my flat without my knowledge, so I sold out somewhere close to 50% of my portfolio to fund the deposit. Since then my portfolio performance has been excellent (on paper at least), sometimes rue my decision to sell back then but I suppose one year down the line is nothing in the grand scheme of things and how can you put a price on having a secure home?
I don't really have much of a view on the next correction as I try to bury my head in a micro economic sandbox but every-time I listen to the adventures in finance podcast or for example read about the future of monetary policy cold shivers run down my spine.
Hi Graham - really appreciate your thoughts on portfolio management. I think this latest EY report on profit warnings in Q3 2017 also makes interesting reading for us: http://www.ey.com/uk/en/issues/capital-and-transactions/restructuring/ey-profit-warnings
Key points:
- UK quoted companies issued 75 profit warnings, 21% more than the third-quarter post-credit crisis average of 62
- Profit warnings rose 10% year-on-year
- Home Improvement retailers made up almost half of retail warnings in the last six months.
The last bullet tallies with some of the commentary on this blog - although Norcros (LON:NXR) appeared to be bucking the trend yesterday.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #10
I Hold T Clarke (LON:CTO) because of valuation, order book and div. The pension deficit is approx £20 m, but with assets of approx £33 m and obligations of £53 m. So compared with some companies, the deficit to liabilities ratio is large. In the accounts, T Clarke estimates that a 0.5% change in the deficit would reduce obligations by c10% (£5million). So for CTO, it would take a very significant change in the assumptions to eradicate the accounting deficit.
As far as I can see the DB scheme is still open (DYOR) - there can't be too many companies in that situation.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #10
EC, you refer to "poor understanding of investors as to how to allow for pension deficits in their valuations" but perhaps you could explain how investors should allow for pension deficits. A pension deficit can transform into pension surplus, and vice versa, on a simple periodic actuarial review. As pension funding takes precedence over other cash distributions this can increase risk enormously. A member of a defined benefit pension will get a periodic review, but as far as I am aware companies are not required to post the reviews on their websites, and there is usually precious little information in the annual report. As very few companies are continuing DB schemes now this problem will eventually disappear, but it will take a very long time. Meanwhile, if anyone who is actuarially qualified can give advice on how to approach this, I for one would love to learn..
In reply to Ramridge, post #12
Thanks for pointing that out Ram. It gets worse from 2019 when pension payments were already scheduled to be £1.5 million, so I interpret the HY comment to mean that payments will rise to £2 million from then.
In reply to WhaleHQ, post #13
Cheers for the comment WhaleHQ, sounds like an extremely similar situation you had there! It's a real conundrum for house buyers in general when the house prices themselves are a moving target and of course you never know what your equity portfolio might be worth a year from now. It doesn't matter how good an investor might be, predicting movements over a 12-month period is impossible. And the big macro risks are yet another reason to stay frosty (cautious). Thanks for sharing your story.
Good to get your comments Graham and appreciated.
I agree with your opinion of raising cash levels with myself working towards the same outcome with a sell-off in mind although that has been since November last year at cash levels of 30%......
In the same sort of timeframe as you I see be able to invest a property sale amount into the market so would prefer the healthy pullback before putting the money into the market.
Maybe some Premium bonds which I also have would be one option for a small amount.
Thanks for sharing
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #15
Wimbledonsprinter, I am put off holding these purely because I have been burnt on Interserve and Carillion in the past year and the attractive metrics you mention: valuation, order book and div look very similar to me. Unfortunately so does the very low margin.
I could well be wrong (and hope I am), but I am concerned that just one misplacing / error in a contract could have quite serious repercussions to the whole business a la IRV and CLLN.
Once (actually twice!) bitten......
Re T Clarke (LON:CTO) , I think this company is run for staff and customers not shareholders , they’re a great employer, they have a DB pension scheme still live (not so it appears to be now closed)when it looks unsustainable and they pay directors v well, last year board pay was c £1.9m vs net profit of £2.4m and dividends of c£1.5m , that is crazily out of whack when TSR has been disastrous over the last 10 yrs. Finally they do great work but with tiny margins so customers love them as well. Not for me
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #15
Re. T Clarke (LON:CTO)
Actually the scheme is closed to new members. Here is an extract from the last full year report.
" The Group has proposed an increase in employee contributions from 8% to 10% of pensionable salary and is consulting with employees on this proposal. The scheme is closed to new members and the Group continues to meet its ongoing obligations to the scheme."
And fair play, they are trying to get existing members to contribute more from their pockets..
In reply to WhaleHQ, post #13
I am in the fortunate position of having owned one house or another for the last several decades. They have gone up and down (twice with mortgages pushing me into negative equity) an at the moment I can show that a house so far has been an excellent investment.
But...
It isn't an investment, it is a home, and despite now being mortgage free and sitting on a much higher value I can no more eat it than I could at half the value. I like being here and, while it may make a difference to my inheritors, it will still feel the same if it falls in value. There are those who view a home as just an investment and hop from one to the next as they attempt to maximise their gains (and Robert Kiyosaki has got wealthy advising people to think of it as purely as an investment).
Each to his own, but maximising its pleasure as a home may help you get over whether or not it stacks up against a "jam tomorrow" biotech!
Good luck!
So then Graham, when do we get your fantasy fund to compare with Paul's?
In reply to cic, post #16
cic - further to T Clarke (LON:CTO),
I allow for pension deficits in my valuations the same way I allow for debt. I add back the contributions to fund the deficit (net of tax) to income before applying a valuation multiple and I deduct the deficit (net of deferred tax credit) from cash in making my cash/debt valuation adjustment.
PS I am actuarially qualified, although I have never worked in pensions (thank God).
It is rather tricky - no, impossible -on my computer to see the dates below that very interesting opening chart - US net debt/cashflow versus junk bond yields. The latter are generally issued by companies with low ratings due to already poor balance sheets or companies trading unprofitsably. So it is a total picture of the (I assume) listed corporate sector versus a pretty specific group of listed strugglers. I wonder is there is any correlation between these and the US stock market, say the Fortune 50?
Anyway, the real concern for me is that the p/e, imprecise as it is, is so high at a time when corporate America has reportedly been increasing debt to buy back shares, which should theoretically reduce the p/e. I know this trend reversed in the data released for the most recent quarter - that is net buying by corporate America reversed - and the p/e has anyway been very high for ages now. But I still can't see anywhere else to put money safely except the bank in devaluing sterling. And if the US sneezes we still all catch a cold.
Looking at ten year charts the FTSE100 is only up about 15%, the FTSE all share is up a third and AIM100 is only just back to where it was (early-mid 2007). In the grand scheme of things that doesn't seem unreasonable, if fall and recovery are just parts of the historic trend upwards. That reassures me a bit but having said that, as Graham says, when America sneezes.
A lot of money has flowed into UK equities, of course, but apparently that has started to reverse. Funds are still growing but putting money elsewhere now.
As Paul sometimes suggests, the bigger macro picture is important and if May is pushed out and the Brexit 'negotiations' stop, stocks, good as well as bad, could suffer a harsh slide.
I started investing (again) after the post-referendum crash (I was far too slow to take advantage), and I'm curious what was it like for PI's over those weeks. What happened on a day to day basis? Was everyone being stopped out and at prices well below their stops? Were spreads ridiculous discouraging buying back in? And when did people start buying back their shares and at what kind of price difference? I suppose I'm wondering what is the best strategy should something similar happen again?
Thank you Graham for your interesting question (at the start of this SCVR).
Yes, we all have different investing objectives. In my case my investments pay my rent and expenses as well as (hopefully) growing in value enough to give me a comfortable pension pot for my retirement. Given where I stand now I expect to continue as an active investor for quite a few years to come.
I have never in the past been any good at timing the market. So I am doing my best to watch carefully. What strikes me most is:
1. this bull market has had a good long run. All good bull markets come to a close sooner or later (even if the central banks keep pumping up the lilo with fresh supplies of ultra cheap money
2. volatility seems to be increasing in the high growth shares that have done so well over the last few years (BOO, BVXP, ACSO, KWS, FEVR...)
3. We have no idea how Brexit will turn out. Will it be a brave new future (as some say)? Or will there be lorries queued up at Calais and Dover unable to complete the paperwork necessary to allow them process our exports and imports? And if so how will those businesses that depend on imports and exports survive?
In response I am now 30% cash and gradually working through my portfolio selling off or reducing my lower conviction or more risky holdings. And I am trying to apply stricter criteria to my new purchases. Of course I might miss out on some of the next leg of the bull market. But then again I will find it easier to sleep at night.
And if all of that sounds confident and composed.... well actually I really just wish I knew what was going on but, given that I don't, this seems like my best balanced guess as to a decent way forward. My fingers and toes are very firmly crossed.