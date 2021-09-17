Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Friday's SCVR. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) - a bizarre share, with a crazy balance sheet. Jam tomorrow - i.e. awful historic (and interim) results, but the big valuation seems to rest on hopes for credible-looking orders received more recently. A complete punt, so wouldn't interest me at all. In a sector that's been in a speculative mania of late (clean energy).

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) - a good trading update. This looks an interesting growth company, but I find it difficult to value, and don't see enough upside on the current market cap to make it look compelling to buy. I could be wrong though, as am only using broad brush assumptions.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - I cover updates on both portfolio companies, Hostmore (which owns TGI Fridays), and Hotter Shoes (to be renamed Unbound). I've just come off a call with management, with things seemingly going OK, as confirmed in recent trading update. Do check out the link to Unbound's recent CMD recording.



Jack's section:

Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) - Good results with revenue up 17% and profit after tax up 52%. This company has had a high StockRank for a few years now but is thinly traded and, having doubled in recent months, is no longer in deep value territory.

