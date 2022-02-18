Good morning! It's Jack and Roland here with Friday's SCVR. Many thanks to Roland for stepping in over the past couple of days, allowing Paul to take a well earned break. He's back on Monday.

Agenda

Jack's section:

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) - recent IPO providing chargepoints and other services for electric vehicles in the UK. This is obviously a growth market, and Pod’s revenue is expanding at pace. The group has c£46m of cash on the balance sheet as it grabs market share, but losses continue. Some supply chain issues will hit margins in H1 22 too. I see the thematic opportunity, but at what point does the group become self-funding?

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) - extremely small micro cap, c£7.4m in size. The pandemic has prompted management to pivot to online conference events and it’s good to see that the group has not just survived Covid, but is now on course for record revenues as a result of actions taken. It could be that the addressable market has increased, and the valuation looks fairly modest, but the stock is extremely illiquid and so is probably not appropriate for a lot of investors out there. Very wide spread.

Roland's section:

City Of London Investment (LON:CLIG) (I hold) - Half-year results from this specialist asset manager. Limited net inflows and mixed market conditions mean that funds under management are broadly flat, but fee margins are stable and profit performance is quite strong. A special dividend looks likely to push the dividend yield to 9% this year. I remain happy to hold.

Mti Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) (I hold) - exchange rate movements mean that costs rose last year. 2021 profits are now expected to be lower than forecast. However, based on the evidence so far, I don’t think this really qualifies as a profit warning. The balance sheet remains strong and the outlook for 2022 is said to be positive. I remain happy to hold ahead of full-year results.

A quick reminder that we don't recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you.