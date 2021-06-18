Good morning, it's just Paul here today (Friday), as Jack is having a well-deserved day off.

Timing - I have to be finished by lunchtime, due to an afternoon appointment. Fridays are usually quiet, so hopefully we don't have any more bombshells.

Update at 10:53 - there's hardly any news today, so I'll look back at a couple of things I missed earlier this week.

Update at 12:50 - I'll leave it there for today, and this week. So today's report is now finished.

Agenda - (all written by Paul today, as Jack's got a prior engagement) -

Volex (LON:VLX) (I hold) - my notes from the InvestorMeetCompany webinar held yesterday. You can watch this yourselves, using this link to the recording. Lots of positives in my opinion, so I'm sitting tight on my position here, as a coffee can (hold forever) investment. It ticks a lot of the boxes in the 100-Bagger book actually - large owner/manager stake (c.26%), accomplished at making acquisitions (6 done so far), large growth runway (big, global markets), favourable industry tailwinds (esp. electric cars, and data centres).

Castings (LON:CGS) - review of its results FY 03/2021. Nice company, main attraction being the reliable 4% yield, and bulletproof balance sheet. A difficult year, but remains profitable, and production is now back to normal. Selling into the EU presents a risk though.

Dp Poland (LON:DPP) - FY 12/2020 results published - another year of absolutely hopeless performance, to add to the very long list. As it stands, it just isn't a viable business. They're not blaming covid to be fair, because most of the business is delivery/takeaway pizzas. It's almost out of cash again, but has done a recent £3.5m fundraise, to keep the wolf from the door, for now. It remains to be seen how the larger business (another Polish pizza company has merged with it) will perform. Current market cap of £52m looks ludicrously high…