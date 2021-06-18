Good morning, it's just Paul here today (Friday), as Jack is having a well-deserved day off.

Timing - I have to be finished by lunchtime, due to an afternoon appointment. Fridays are usually quiet, so hopefully we don't have any more bombshells.

Agenda - TBC.

Quick note - a friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

(I hold)

Paul's notes from Volex webinar on IMC yesterday.

I came away with a really positive impression of this webinar, which was held yesterday early afternoon, on the wonderful platform InvestorMeetCompany. There are few things I enjoy more than listening to management of many companies talking about the business in their own words. It seems to bring RNSs alive, and saves so much time - to be honest, I rarely fully read RNSs these days, there just isn't time, or the inclination. A 30-60 webinar is vastly superior, so please can more (indeed, all) companies do these every time results are put out.

I tend to concentrate on what’s being said, and I only jot down anything particularly striking.

Here are my personal notes from the Volex presentation, NB not comprehensive, just what struck me as important, and my views on it -

Electric vehicle charging cables - Volex is the leading manufacturer. Revenues rose from $18m to $53m in the last year. “Very exciting future” for these products. Competition will increase, but they’re difficult to make to required quality - e.g. have to be able to withstand adverse weather, cars being driven over the cables, etc. My view - we’re only at the start of an industry changeover, so this market looks set to grow by maybe 20x or more in the coming decade. Exciting potential for Volex here in my view.

Overall progress - turnaround has…