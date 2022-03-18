Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Friday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - possible takeover bid is announced by a USA-based private equity firm, Sycamore Partners. I suspect it might need a generous premium to persuade the 4 large shareholders to agree to any bid.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

99p (up 9% y’day) - market cap £182m

Response to press speculation

Important to note that this 07:00 announcement has been issued by Sycamore Prtns Mgmt (advised by Numis), and not from Ted Baker. No doubt a response from TED will be published shortly, so I’ll update this section when it comes through. Sycamore's website says it is a New York-based private equity firm, specialising in retail & consumer investments, with c.$10bn funds under management. So clearly a credible potential buyer.

Sycamore says -

Sycamore Partners Management L.P. ("Sycamore" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation regarding Ted Baker plc ("Ted Baker"). The Company confirms that it is in the early stages of considering making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker. There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.

Looking at TED’s shareholder base, there are 4 large holders, who’ll make the decision on whether any bid is accepted or not-

.

My…