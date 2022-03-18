Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Friday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - possible takeover bid is announced by a USA-based private equity firm, Sycamore Partners. I suspect it might need a generous premium to persuade the 4 large shareholders to agree to any bid.

Portmeirion (LON:PMP) - 2021 results were out yesterday, and look very good - a decent turnaround is underway, with profits almost back up to pre-pandemic levels. Not the most exciting share, but it looks good value if 2022 forecasts are achieved. Key point is energy costs are hedged. I like it.

Empresaria (LON:EMR) - (I hold) - I review 2021 results, which look good in terms of profit, but not so good in cash generation or balance sheet strength. Overall, it looks OK, but I can't get excited about it.

Jack's section:

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) - Continuing positive trading momentum. It’s perhaps not a premium multiple kind of company, but Eurocell is taking market share and investing for further growth, plus the valuation is currently quite undemanding, so it’s a more attractive investment proposition now than it was even a few months ago.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

99p (up 9% y’day) - market cap £182m

Response to press speculation

Important to note that this 07:00 announcement has been issued by Sycamore Prtns…