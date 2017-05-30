Small Cap Value Report (Fri 2 Feb 2018) - Share tips, NTBR, MAI, FCRM, MOS, PURP, KWS
Thanks for your suggestions - they are a key element in my decision-making.
Today. on the radar we have:
- Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) - trading update.
- Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI) - trading update.
- Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) - acquisition.
- Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) - trading update.
- Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - trading update.
- Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) - trading statement (from yesterday).
Share tips - I thought I'd add a few comments on my thought process when shares in my portfolio are tipped in the mainstream press, as happened this morning.
Two of my shares, Record (LON:REC) and PCF (LON:PCF), were tipped for the first time by the Investors Chronicle, as "Bargain Shares" for 2018.
For the avoidance of any doubt, this was bad news as far as I was concerned. I didn't want their share prices to go up, because I had absolutely no plans to sell them and in fact I had been hoping to buy more shares in PCF (LON:PCF) very soon.
One attitude to take is that it doesn't matter, because anyone who buys shares on a magazine tip probably doesn't know very much about the company, and will be a seller in due course. Some investors even sell into these tips, because they are so confident that the share price will retreat over the coming weeks and months, enabling them to buy back in at a profit.
For me, though, having researched a company, I don't want to take the risk that the share price doesn't come back down, with the result that I never get to buy as many shares as I originally planned.
So I went ahead and bought my last slice of PCF (LON:PCF), getting the full quantity of shares that I was originally going for.
I had to pay a bit more than I intended, but it would be much worse if the price continued rising, and I never got them.
My particular concern with PCF is…
Titon Holdings (LON:TON) was tipped by Simon Thompson in the IC, last night. As was Record (LON:REC) hence bounces from both
Re. Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Thanks for this additional info , Marx.
From today's RNS,
" For the 6 months ended 31 October 2017, Dunamis achieved unaudited revenues of £10.2 million and EBITDA of £1.8 million"
So it looks like their sales at least are well ahead of previous year's. FCRM's revenues forecast is £41m. Acquisition is bringing in around 50% additional revenues?
Another vote for Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)
Thanks Andy
Just thought I would paste a portion of the trading update from Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) (which, some of you I think are still, alas, holding) - it looks dire reading, as usual:
During the first half of the financial year, the Indian mobile industry saw a number of changes which impacted the Company. Reliance Jio's continued growth throughout the year, based largely on their free voice, low cost data packages, has proven to be very challenging to other telecom operators negatively impacting their own revenues. This has led to consolidation in the market (Airtel takeover of Telenor and Tata and the Vodafone-Idea merger), and increased regulation for value added services. Conversely, consuming mobile content has never been easier for customers with enhanced networks, cheap smartphones and data making the opportunity in India, particularly for games content, a huge one.
As a consequences of these challenges, the Company has sought to refocus and reduce its marketing spend to approximately 20% of the levels in June 2017 with a view to protecting EBITDA and cash. This has resulted in reduced revenues with the result that the Directors expect unaudited revenues for the six months ended 31 December 2017 to be approximately £1.85m (31 December 2016: £3.6m) with cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2017 being £1.4m (£2.8m as at 31 December 2016). Trading conditions in the Company's core markets of India and Argentina are unlikely to change materially in the second half of the current financial year meaning that the Company expects that second half revenues will be slightly below those recorded in the first half of the year. The EBITDA loss for the 6 months ended 31 December 2017 is expected to be in the region of £700,000. The Company expects that the EBITDA loss for the second half of the year will be lower than that experienced in the first half of the financial year.
Re: Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) I too took a small position
'The Acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to underlying earnings per share in the first full year following Completion'
Expected a greater mark up at open so well happy..........
Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) I'm currently a holder - I think some of the sell off was due to general macro unease and the possibility that Carrilion could have been an issue.
Obviously both those things have been addressed and now hopefully we should see some upward growth in the SP.
Have held FCRM for several years. Target has one customer responsible for nearly half of revenues and one co-founder leaving but staying in the same line of trade with non compete clause. Hmmm.
Thanks for the suggestions, I'll try to get around to covering all of them.
Re Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)
Northern Bear's share price opened at 84.5p on 30/11/17 when the interim results were released, and despite a seemingly positive RNS, it closed at 79p that day (and has been falling ever since). What seemed to initially spook investors was that higher turnover had come at the expense of a decline in gross margin from 22.2% to 18.4%. Since then we've had the Carillion fallout, and there were concerns regarding Northern Bear's possible exposure. On the bulletin boards you'll find shareholders expressing frustration over the past couple of weeks that the company hadn't issued a statement despite requests for clarification over possible Carillion contracts/debts. This overhang of doubt understandably resulted in a further decline in the share price. Today's RNS has finally allayed those fears.
At its core, Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) is a specialist roofing contractor with some additional subsidiaries in the group which provide more general building and ancillary services. All of the subsidiaries have the same accounting year end, so you can go to Companies House, download the relevant accounts, and construct a spreadsheet which will give far more granular detail on the split of turnover, profits and staffing levels than can be found in the Annual Report. Certainly in my case this gave me far more insight into the business.
The three roofing subsidiaries (Jennnings, Wensley and Springs) have in aggregate shown a steady rise in turnover and profit for the past 7 years (the farthest I went back), save for 2016 when the severe winter impacted operations. This division provides roughly 70% of operating profit and has very stable margins. Meanwhile the building services division has recently shown much higher turnover, and while the gross profit margin in this division has certainly fallen, the operating margin is fairly stable (perhaps management should emphasise this more).
The company is highly cash generative - it has produced £11.4m in free cashflow over the last 6 reported years, not far short of its market cap at the close last night (although I'm expecting FCF to be lower this year due to the H Peel acquisition and a reversal of some favourable working capital movements in 2017).
It's a highly illiquid stock with a wide spread, there are no broker forecasts, the company doesn't pay an interim divi due to the possible impact of winter weather, and whilst management are commendably down-to-earth with their business approach, investor communications could arguably be improved. This lack of news flow means that the share price is susceptible to declines for no apparent reason. In short therefore, it's really one for the patient long-term value investor.
I currently hold.
Fantastic post Luthrin....very value added if I may say so.
Hi matylda, thanks for the suggestion re: Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI)
I don't know enough about it yet, as I haven't covered it before, so apologies if my treatment of it today is sub-par. Need to familiarise myself with it more! Have a good weekend you too.
In reply to Graham N, post #23
Hi Graham,
Much appreciated, me too, on my ever expanded "look into more at some stage" list, perhaps some fellow members have more insight.
The wider macro view seems to be volatile at the moment - US bond yields rising, the FTSE100 down for a few sessions in a row, and Bitcoin tumbling.
Graham - do you have a view or opinion on the wider macro environment? And anything you're doing different over the last week in terms of your portfolio, compared to previously?
re: Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)
Hi ramridge, I've taken a look at that now and written it up. Interesting deal and company, especially since utilities are usually so boring!
Hi Graham - Re. Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) I completely agree with your assessment. I hate using the overused word but this acquisition could be transformational.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #25
Hi, I do have some macro views - published them on my personal newsletter this morning.
I'm currently about 25% in cash and would love a huge correction to come as quickly as possible, to enable me to buy more shares.
re: Mobile Streams (LON:MOS).
Hi Andy, done. Cheers for the request. Probably the smallest market cap we've seen here since the last time we covered it!
Thank you for the updates Graham.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) seem to be yet another business with an aggressive revenue recognition policy; the problem with having an aggressive revenue recognition policy is that the share price quickly goes into reverse when the truth comes out - Just ask £CLLN
Thanks Graham, that’s a really interesting report. Particularly liked the intro about how to respond to mainstream press tips and Purplebricks and Mobile Streams. I don’t have any holdings in them but there’s definitely things to think about there as a read-across.
