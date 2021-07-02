Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week.

Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

CMOStores - It's a quiet news day, so I take an initial look at a forthcoming (next week) new float. This is an online only building materials company, with a drop-shipping model. I like the concept, but generally avoid new floats.



Gym (LON:GYM) - a £31m equity placing, to accelerate new site rollouts and (I suspect!) calm the bank down. Good business model, and this seems a great time to be opening new sites, due to favourable property market opportunities. My main issue is the market cap - it looks far too expensive to me.

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - my notes from today's interim results webinar. Very positive - management are exactly what I look for - hands on entrepreneurs, with tons of skin in the game.

Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) - results from yesterday for this active fund manager. A record year for inflows, with scope for organic and acquisitive growth, plus a dividend yield of close to 5%. Tech continues to dominate assets under management and inflows remain sensitive to market conditions.

Finncap (LON:FCAP) - a year to remember for this growing broker and financial advisory…