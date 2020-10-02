Good morning, it's Paul here with Friday's SCVR.



Portmeirion interview - I'll post a link here, once my interview with the CEO of Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (I hold) is live, which will be about 6pm today.

Timings - should be mostly done by 1pm.

Agenda - as usual, Friday is quiet for announcements. These are the companies (below) that I'm going to be writing about today. If a company doesn't interest you, then please skip to the next section. I cover about 500 companies in total, which should provide enough variety for everyone. Comments on which companies I cover are distinctly unwelcome (because they just cause negativity), and I don't take any notice of them anyway! If you don't find my reports interesting, then maybe don't read/comment on them?

Saga (LON:SAGA) - results of open offer (refinancing)

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) - Interim results

Wincanton (LON:WIN) - trading update

.

US President - covid

I've just heard the news that President Trump, and the First Lady, have tested positive for covid. That's knocked the futures overnight, as it throws a spanner of uncertainty into the US election. The comment that he will be continuing with his duties as normal, is pie in the sky. As a 74 year old, overweight man, he's at high risk. This virus can knock the stuffing out of you, for quite some time, as I experienced in March/April. It will be interesting to see how things pan out - will someone deputise for him? Whatever people think of his politics (no comments on that either please!), basic humanity means I wish him & his wife a full recovery.

.

220p (up 5%) - mkt cap £277m

Trading Update

· Trading remains resilient underpinned by strong eFulfilment performance

· Agreement reached on 2020 triennial valuation of pension scheme

For background, it's worth recapping on my notes on the trading update here from 20 July.

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, today issues the following trading update ahead of its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.