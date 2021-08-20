Good morning, it's just Paul here today, with the SCVR for Friday.



Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - another big upgrade to H1 profits, and the full year. Exceptional conditions won't last forever, but even if we normalise earnings, this share looks very good value. Fully underpinned by tangible net assets too. Divis & share buybacks are resuming. This is strikingly cheap, I reckon.

Also I summarise the recent webinar with VTU management, and a quick review of recent ITV Undercover Big Boss episode featuring Vertu's CEO.

(I hold)

47.2p (pre market open) - mkt cap £174m

It was only a few days ago here on 29 July, when I covered the last in a series of positive trading updates from this car dealership (its main brand is Bristol Street Motors, as well as Vertu).

Share Buybacks - announced today that these will resume.

Vertu has already bought back about 7.5% of its shares in the last 3 years. I’m generally not a big fan of share buybacks, unless the share is trading at an irrationally low valuation, which is certainly the case here. VTU shares are below NTAV, and on top of that the company is enjoying a current trading bonanza. So buybacks are an excellent idea in my view, if there is surplus…