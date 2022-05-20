Good morning! Friday, and it's Paul & Jack here to round off the week. Looking at the futures, it looks like today will be a bounce-back day, which is always nice for a Friday - less worrying over the weekend. Today's report is now finished, have a lovely weekend!

In case you missed it, lots of people were asking me to review Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) results, so I did in yesterday's report here. It looks potentially very good, although I'm a bit wary of the household spending squeeze, which is impacting lower income households the most (due to energy & food being a higher % of their outgoings).

Agenda -

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - a strong trading update, with FY 6/2022 profit (well, EBITDA anyway!) guidance raised 10%. It's wildly expensive on a PER basis, so not for value investors. However, it seems clear that there's something special with EYE's product, given it is building recurring revenues with major retailers around the world. So it appeals to my more adventurous investing side.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) - a surprise twist to the story here, where Vin Murria has been trying to force through a hostile takeover bid - not something you expect from one of SAA's own Directors! Today we're told that a better deal has been agreed with £NFC which looks a good outcome for SAA shareholders. There could be an 11% profit on arbitraging this deal, if I've got my figures right, at 220p per SAA share in the open market.

Works co uk (LON:WRKS) - a superficially positive trading update, but it's not as convincing once you dig into the detail. Tiny market cap, so could be worth a punt, but of the smaller retailers, I think SHOE wipes the floor with this (I hold neither).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) - a thumbs up from me, despite my dislike of its weak balance sheet. This logistics business is performing well, and open book contracts mean that it can pass on most increased costs to customers, reducing risk of a profit warning. Good order book. Low PER mainly due to large pension deficit recovery cash outflows, but that could be a receding issue now, possibly? I think this is a good share to own long-term, and with not much short-term risk apparent either.

