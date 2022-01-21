Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week. We've been so busy with numerous company updates, that the whole week has gone by in a blur, I can't believe it's Friday already. If it's quiet for news today, then we have plenty left over from earlier this week to circle back to.

Jack & I have recorded another weekly summary on audio, click on link above.

There's now a donate button for ZANE on there, if you're feeling generous.

Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - a controversial takeover bid at 75p cash, from the CEO (largest shareholder). Where's the bid premium? This looks a poor deal for small shareholders, who have endured the losses & uncertainty from the pandemic, only to see the post pandemic upside now being taken away from them by the CEO.

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) - when is a profit beat not a profit beat? When they decide to start capitalising development spending! Overall, this update reassures rather than scintillates.

Works Co Uk (LON:WRKS) - a very good update. This looks good, with strong trading, and divis likely to resume. Digging a bit deeper though, the cash pile is needed to pay heavy trade creditors, so not surplus cash. In the absence of broker forecasts, I crunch my own numbers, concluding it's pretty good value, but not as cheap as it looked at first glance on that eye-catching £15m EBITDA guidance.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) - strong sales momentum and FY profit before tax to be slightly ahead of the consensus figure of £26.5m. Ongoing cost inflation is being mitigated by price increases and surcharges. There are also a couple of growth projects that should help the group in the medium term. It’s not the kind of stock that has ever traded at a premium valuation though, so I wonder about the upside from here.

Preamble from Paul

People seem to like my general market/macro ramblings, so I'm getting up very early to do more…