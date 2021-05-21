Good morning, it's Paul and Roland here, with the last SCVR of this week.

Yesterday was a bit of a nightmare, with so much to do (including 4 zooms), and very tricky accounts to decipher from N Brown (LON:BWNG) (I hold). This is just to flag up that I finally published my section on BWNG at about 7pm last night, so many subscribers may not have seen it. Here is the link to yesterday's report, with the BWNG section, to start you off today.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - really good news today. The planned disposal of its 2 main investments (restaurant chain TGI, and Hotter Shoes) will now be through demergers, and separate listings. I think this could maximise value for ELTA shareholders. NAV has shot up 46% in 6 months, to around the current share price, but still looks well below possible sum-of-the-parts disposal values. So plenty more to come, in my opinion, even after a strong share price rise of late.

Headlam (LON:HEAD) (I hold) - a reassuring, in line with expectations AGM trading update. Revenues now almost back to 2019 pre-covid levels. Shares have risen a lot, but still look very good value to me. Bulletproof balance sheet includes c.£100m freehold property. Generous divis should resume. There's lots to like here, for value investors.

Gattaca (LON:GATC) - "Improved outlook" - a positive update, although forecasts have been slashed to near-zero, so not madly exciting to be beating such a low forecast. Good signs of recovery. Share price has already tripled, and I don't see obvious immediate upside on the current valuation. Balance sheet looks OK, so probably little to no dilution risk.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - this indebted retailer has now released details of the refinancing package it agreed in April. Shareholders seem likely to face dilution as the company needs to secure additional cash to fund accelerated debt repayments.

Staffline (LON:STAF) - this recruiter has just launched its second refinancing in 12 months. Existing shareholders face big dilution, but this could provide a more solid foundation for a recovery. However, the stock still looks quite…