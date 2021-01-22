Small Cap Value Report (Fri 22 Jan 2021) - TEG, LUCE, CALL, TET, CCT
Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.
Timing - TBC
Agenda -
Backlog items to start with (written up last night)
Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) - full year trading update
Luceco (LON:LUCE) - FY 12/2020 trading update - strong Q4
Cloudcall (LON:CALL) - FY 12/2020 trading update
Today's trading updates/results:
Treatt (LON:TET) - Materially ahead of expectations update, but looks very expensive now
Character (LON:CCT) - 4 month trading update to 31 Dec 2020. Looks good value to me
.
Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG)
205p - mkt cap £140m
Ten Entertainment Group plc ("TEG" or "the Group"), a leading UK based operator of 46 family entertainment centres, today announces a trading update for the 52 weeks to 27 December 2020.
"Strong growth potential, well positioned to take advantage of tailwinds on reopening"
Monthly revenues - the table below is very interesting, as it shows performance at the various covid stages in 2020. Key points;
- It was doing well before covid struck, with strong +LFL performance
- Full shutdown in April to July, so zero revenues (but support from furlough & business rates relief will have helped)
- LFL sales negative, and a worsening trend from August to year end, due to social distancing restrictions (only able to operate at 50% capacity) and regional lockdowns, I suppose.
.
Clearly that’s not encouraging information. I’m comparing this with some retailers, who saw a bounce-back of pent-up demand, and positive LFLs in the autumn. Not so here. Plus of course, a leisure business like this cannot move transactions online. The booking is done online, but it still is a physical experience to visit a bowling alley.
TEG’s sites were closed for 49% of the available time in 2020, and total revenues were down 56.9% on 2019 - pretty grim.
Loss-making - we’re told that (unsurprisingly) TEG will be reporting a loss for 2020, but it doesn’t tell us today how much the loss will be - a key omission.
Liquidity - is it going to run out of money? It raised £5m equity in March 2020 (doesn’t seem very much), and got cash burn down to £1.4m per month. It’s not clear if that means just for lockdown 1, or for the full…
