Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - profit warning, with guidance for FY 01/2022 lowered considerably. Not a very convincing growth story now, with growth having slowed. Difficult conditions re return to office delays are blamed.

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) - FY 9/2021 trading update says its in line with expectations, but no figures on profitability are provided. Lack of broker notes available, leaves me in semi-darkness. Large order book, of over 2 years revenues. I don't have enough information to form a proper view on this, but based on broker consensus numbers, it doesn't look cheap.

Sig (LON:SHI) - this building products distribution group sounds positive, beating expectations, but that means it's barely above breakeven. Looks a poor quality business, with erratic performance, and little to nothing to attract me to the shares. Harsh, but true.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) - an encouraging improvement in H2, back to profitability. Cash pile is almost half market cap.

