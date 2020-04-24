Good morning, it's Paul here, with Friday's SCVR.

I'll start early, with some catch up sections from yesterday.

Share price: 122p (flat on the day)

No. shares: 122.6m

Market cap: £149.6m

Trading update

Trifast (Main market LSE Symbol: TRI) issues the following unaudited Trading Update covering the Group's financial year ended 31 March 2020 ahead of the announcement of its preliminary financial results.

"Holding the world together" - International specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high quality industrial and Category 'C' fastenings principally to major global assembly industries

TRI issued a mild profit warning, which I covered here on 14 Feb 2020. Re-reading my notes from then, it's interesting to see that the Covid-19 worry at that time was about China supply chains. That was before the pandemic had happened globally. I didn't see any reason to get involved then. The share price has since dropped another 27%, as you would expect given the far worse macro picture currently.

FY 03/2020 turned out OK, although bear in mind that forecasts had been lowered several times (see graph below). Hence broadly in line isn't good, but Covid-19 would presumably have started to have some impact towards the end of the year (31 March).

Despite a challenging finish to the year:

o Revenue levels held up well against the prior year

o Underlying profit before tax remained broadly in line with market expectations

Covid-19 - the comments immediately below relate to the impact up to 31 March 2020, and presumably are likely to be a lot worse in the new financial year just started? I'll come on to that next.

Over the course of the last six weeks of FY2020, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic significantly widened. Leading to government mandated temporary site closures in Malaysia, Italy and Spain and customer production line shutdowns predominantly in the automotive sector. This in conjunction with a general reduction in manufacturing volumes across almost all end markets, has reduced year end trading levels across the Group.



The impact of this weakness has led to a corresponding reduction in gross and operating margins against a semi-fixed cost base. However, despite these challenges underlying profit remains broadly in line with market expectations.

"Semi-fixed cost base" is ringing my alarm bells.

Actions…