Small Cap Value Report (Fri 24 Nov 2017) - IND, CFYN, MGR, SND, FUTR
Good morning and Happy Friday!
Thanks for the suggestions, I won't be able to cover all of them but will see how far I get. It's a surprisingly busy end to the week.
Best,
Graham
Indigovision (LON:IND)
- Share price: 116p (-29%)
- No. of shares: 7.6 million
- Market cap: £9 million
Trading Update and Board Changes
This falls below our cut-off minimum market cap as sadly it is another profit warning for this Scottish manufacturer of security systems (CCTV).
The stock has seen many false dawns over the years and confirms today that it will make an operating loss for 2017 with the following expectations:
- Revenues in the region of $41-$43 million (GN note: this compares to $46 million in 2016, $47 million in 2015). The Middle East "has experienced more difficult trading conditions, with unforeseen delays in securing a number of large contracts".
- Gross margins "likely to be a little ahead of those achieved last year", but total overheads "around 5% higher, due principally to the investment in the US".
- Current cash balances of $2.5 million and undrawn bank facilities of $4 million.
The CEO leaves after 14 years with the company, six of them as CEO.
My opinion - I haven't got much to say about this, that hasn't been said before. It's operating in a difficult B2B, contract-driven industry, the type that habitually runs into difficulty getting important customers and prospects to sign in a timely fashion.
Checking the archives, I see that only in May, the company announced a share buyback. Granted that it wasn't very large (5% of shares), and wasn't fully executed, but the announcement declared that the company saw a "persistent gap between the market valuation of the company and the Board's assessment of intrinsic value". The share price was more than double its current level, at the time.
The discount to intrinsic value must be even greater now, yet with declining USD-denominated sales (measured in GBP it's not so bad), and an operating loss, and a very patchy track record over a considerable period of time, the only hope is that the new CEO can breathe new life into it.
Unless you're very close to the company, I don't see how future contract wins can be predicted. Perhaps it would be better off fixing itself away from the glare of the public markets?…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to Ramridge, post #26
FUTR had already flagged that results would exceed expectations in a trading update last month so I'm not sure there was any leak. I bought some more yesterday on the basis that results would be good and the rumour of a write-up in SCSW this weekend...looks like lots of other people did likewise, which is not surprising.
To add, the volume traded yesterday, while higher than average, was not major...nothing to suggest big insider buying.
In reply to matylda, post #16
I contacted the FCA some time back about the fact a director at Driver (LON:DRV) had sold a large holding, but only declared this SIX MONTHS later and after a very bad profit warning. The response was that they had contacted the company and the failure to declare the transaction was due to 'personal reasons' and there was no reason these should be made public. The FCA response was almost word for word the same as the one I received from the company. I am afraid the 'chaps' tend to stick together like crap to a blanket.
I think a distinction the FCA make is that if say a broker operating on behalf of a fund does it on 'inside' information, then that's business. If an individual makes private gain/or loss (technically it doesn't matter) on the basis of inside information, that's a crime.
So if the spike is down to institutional trading, rather than an individual, a spike pre RNS is OK.
Where did you get that from?
If you hold price critical inside information you can't trade. It doesn't matter who you are. A director would in a closed period prior to release of results, and so would anyone else who had access to that information.
That doesn't mean it doesn't happen or that it's easy to police, but that doesn't make it legal.
Peter
In reply to peterg, post #37
Agreed
FCA response is...
Thank you for your email and the information you have provided.
This would be best placed with our Market Abuse team and I have forwarded this to the team for further investigation.
The team may contact you if further information is required.
(I think I can guess the response!)
In reply to FREng, post #34
What is or is not insider dealing is a matter of law, not the FCA's view. Brokers don't get a free pass. The definition is in Part V of the the Criminal Justice Act 1993 see 52 (1) and 52 (3):
In other words, brokers are specifically included. The exclusion is for shares that are not on a regulated market or traded by an authorised person such as a broker. If you have shares in a family company that are bought and sold between family members then the law doesn't try and regulate that (wisely, I think).
Section 53 sets out some allowed defences. Paraphrasing:
The FCA does prosecute insider dealers and aims to focus on the largest and most egregious cases, such as this one. I am sure they would agree that there is a level of insider dealing that they are simply not resourced to pick up. It's especially difficult when individuals can reasonably say "I felt the market was too pessimistic and so I bought ahead of results". Even more so if they can point to an article or even a bulletin board post. You can't expect people to prove a negative (i.e. that they had no inside information), there has to be positive evidence that they did.
In reply to matylda, post #39
Good work, matylda
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #1
Do you work in IT?
In reply to FREng, post #15
FREng / grb
Being risk averse, I almost always buy on good news and sell on the first hint of obvious bad news. I pondered the value of WYG some time ago at around 98p, and I just didn't feel positive enough about it despite the seemingly good value. Sure enough, a month or two later bad news came out and they dropped to 65p-ish... and now they are at 45 after another bad warning. As per FREng's comment, and as many including myself have said on here before, bad news very often comes out in a steady stream and not one isolated announcement - I can see some bottom-fishing, but to me I consider the bad news is not at an end. Even their International Development business is only "performing broadly in line with previously revised expectations", so the entire company is performing poorly.
Andrea
Just posted the full Creightons (LON:CRL) H1 analyst & investor presentation, for those following. (55mins)
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/24/creightons-crl-h1-results-presentation-november-2017/
(If you want the 7 mins highlights version, here as posted yesterday: http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/23/creightons-crl-interim-results-interview-november-2017/)
In reply to Whitbourne, post #40
Interesting analysis, but the case of the individuals cited, were dealing for themselves. I was trying to say, but probably didn't elucidate it clearly was that trading on behalf of a fund or at a stretch, a private investor ( who may not have any insider information), rather than directly benefitting themselves may be in reality a grey area for the FCA.
It could be argued that there are many instances where fund managers receive private insights from Company days, which may or may not result in related trades at some stage.
I wasn't trying to suggest that brokers as a class are exempt from personal or collusive insider dealing for personal benefit of the kind made clear in the prosecution you cite.
In reply to andrea34l, post #43
Re. WYG (LON:WYG)
... or as Warren Buffett said more graphically:
"In the world of business, bad news often surfaces serially: you see a cockroach in your kitchen; as the days go by, you meet his relatives,"
Ouch! Isn't this one of Paul's long term holds? Just shows you even the best get the odd wrong wrong. Good luck matey
I see Indigovision (LON:IND) has "reactivated" its buyback and bought 35,000 at £1.20. (It must be Black Friday.)
Re Indigovision (LON:IND) - profit warning - yet another disappointment. Having held the shares continuously (not in the same quantity though) for 13 years, it was originally a spectacular success (30-bagging). Unfortunately they let the grass grow under their feet, and competition caught up, then rapidly overtook, leaving IND as an also-ran.
With the market cap now down to only £8.8m, and with adequate cash in the bank, I'd say the market has factored in the bad news. So I don't see any point in selling my shares now.
I'm pleased to see the change in CEO. Marcus Kneen tried his best, but wasn't really up to the job. Above all, the company lacked sales & marketing expertise at the top. So it's pleasing to see the new CEO has a sales background. Let's hope he can get the company growing strongly again. If he does, who knows, there could be the opportunity for it to multi-bag again?! (said more in hope than realism!)
Regards, Paul.
In reply to sootysnipes, post #47
sootysnipes (and others),
PLEASE would people get into the habit of putting the company name, or £ + ticker into every comment here, so that other people can actually understand what you're talking about!!
It's pointless posting a comment, if you don't make it clear what company you are referring to.
And yes, of course I get plenty of investments wrong - everyone does. That's hardly a revelation, it's stating the obvious. The trick is to make more money on the winners, than we lose on the losers.
Paul.
Thank you for your comments on Indigovision, Graham & Paul.
I briefly held in the past, but sold out at a very modest loss. That was when I figured it was a mistake and I could not possibly assess their competitive advantage, with respect to current or future competitors.
Despite operating in what is obviously a growing market, the share price has lost about 88% of its value since 2007.
Last time I looked, there appeared to be a number of competitors. The stock performance suggests there are strong competitors, but to analyse it properly looks too difficult. It's also technology, so there must be the constant threat of competitors coming up with newer better products.
Also, there are no end of students doing research & other studies into video recognition & related matters.
Someone will make money out of this kind of technology, but the challenge is figuring out who it will be.
In reply to Trident, post #45
Thanks Trident, that does make sense and I misunderstood the point you were making.
There is a fine line isn't there between a fund manager gaining an insight from a factory visit or a meeting with management and what we would all think of as insider information, such as results that beat market expectations, or a large new order.
As I understand it, the company's managers ought to be very careful not to give inside information at a company visit. Good practice is for any presentations to go on the website at the same time as they are given. An inexperienced AIM company might get it wrong and then it is the job of the broker or NOMAD to advise them: actually you ought to publish an RNS first thing tomorrow saying what was discussed, then everyone is in the clear.
From my recollection, price moves tend not to be on the day of the visit but a couple of days later when the analysts write up their reports and update their forecasts. I am sometimes surprised at how much prices move when broker forecasts change and how little they move on the actual results...
In reply to runthejoules, post #25
Hi runthejoules. Excuses time: my car fell to bits last month... I finally got it back from the mechanic today. Engine replaced and all. Unfortunately, this meant I had to leave the house for a while to go and retrieve it.
In other words, the dog ate my homework :)
Graham
In relation to Indigovision its worth noting that the loss is caused by the company's expansìon plans togeyher with delays in orders. If the plans pay off then the shares are cheap. Low risk in my opinion as they have cash in the bank