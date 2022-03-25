Good morning! It's just Paul here today, I think, not certain, can't remember, it's too early. Correction: Roland is joining me today, so we've decided to do some catch up reviews from earlier in the week, as there's not much news today in small caps. We'll get cracking, and there will be a full report up by noon (EDIT: make that c. 13:30!). Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Brief comments on some interesting recent webinars.

Staffline (LON:STAF) - results for 2021 are a whisker ahead of guidance given in Jan 2022, so no surprises there. Positive outlook. Balance sheet problem debt has been fixed with a placing last year. It's a very low margin business, but there could be a decent trade here, if you think it can beat guidance for 2022. My sector picks would be much higher quality, and reasonably priced Robert Walters (LON:RWA) and Sthree (LON:STEM) for the longer term, although STAF could be an interesting shorter term trade, possibly?

Pebble (LON:PEBB) - 2021 results were published on Tuesday, and are rather good - profit now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Balance sheet is fine. Cashflow isn't great, with profit being flattered by capitalising development spend. Nevertheless, I think this could be an interesting growth company for subscribers to research further.

Roland’s section:

Wickes (LON:WIX) - 2021 results from this home improvement group show continued growth last year. But sales fell during the second half and one-off factors relating to Covid and the group’s separation from Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) are still distorting the results.

Everyman Media (LON:EMAN) - operating metrics suggest this premium cinema group is enjoying a strong recovery and could return to 2019 levels. But I think a lot of the good news is already in the price. I’d want to see concrete evidence of returning profitability before considering a purchase.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company…