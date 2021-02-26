Morning, it's Jack here with the SCVR for Friday. Paul's a little busy today but might be able to pop on later. If you have any suggestions on what to cover please do leave a comment.

There were some intriguing companies pitched at this week’s Mello Bash. Stephen English did a great job with Intercede, which Paul also owns, and Bruce Packard pitched Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) , which I hold. Simon Thompson has covered this PGM producer recently, raising his target price to closer to 200p. It’s also been tipped in the Momentum Investor newsletter.

At this rate, if you stopped your postman in the morning for a chat (socially distanced, of course), he or she would probably end up tipping SLP as well before wishing you good morning.

The stock has had a remarkable run of late, pushed ever higher by surging Rhodium spot prices. SLP said in its recent corporate presentation that increases to its basket price are being driven by Rhodium and Palladium. While Rhodium makes up just 12.7% of SLP’s prill split, it is currently responsible for generating some 60% of revenue.

Source: Interim Results FY21 Corporate Presentation

With autocatalyst industrial demand set to recover, minimal price elastic supply, and a lagging demand response, prices can go higher still. Rhodium was below $3,000 in January 2019 but hit a new record of $17,000 at the end of December 2020. Today, the spot price is closer to $24,000.

It’s worth remembering that Stephen English had some timely words of caution at Mello around the sustainability of these prices. There are always two sides to the argument.

But more and more we are seeing this narrative of a ‘commodities supercycle’ beginning to take root. Is there something to this, or is it just noise? It doesn’t mean you should go mining mad if that’s never been your strategy, but for more sector agnostic investors it presents an interesting portfolio allocation question.

It would be great to get people’s thoughts on this part of the market, and commodities in general - even if that view is you continue to stay away and focus on areas you know better.

Agenda:

Avation (LON:AVAP) - half year results from this commercial passenger aircraft leasing company

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) - net outflows…