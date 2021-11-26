About the Author

I'm looking for compounding investments. I started off in Leisure - a part of the market I still love, but an area where stocks can appear "cheap" for years without going anywhere. It made me realise that valuation is only one part of the puzzle. Now I sift through a much broader universe of stocks in search of small, high quality operators with large addressable markets, strong and maintainable margins, and clear share price catalysts. more »