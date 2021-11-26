Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Scs (LON:SCS) - I hold - trading update shows a sharp slowdown in order intake over the last 7 weeks. However, year-to-date order intake is still slightly ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and in line with broker forecast, which are unchanged today. So this is NOT a profit warning. Valuation now well below the company's cash pile, and a PER of 7. Seems crazily cheap to me.

Studio Retail (LON:STU) - (I hold) - a mild profit warning yesterday on completely predictable sector-wide issues (supply chain, cost inflation), with EPS guidance lowered 18%. Hardly a disaster, and the business looks adequately financed. Very low PER now.

Dx (group) (LON:DX.) - heavily marked down on a 'corporate governance inquiry' which will delay full year accounts and likely lead to a suspension of the shares. Hard to gauge the seriousness of the situation, but it's a low margin business in a tough sector anyway, so not of interest.

Jack's section:

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - positive results yesterday from a vehicle retailer that is working hard on its online offering and appears to be taking market share. It is valued at a premium to more 'traditional' retailers in the space but it has set itself some ambitious growth targets and the PEG is just 0.5x, so there could still be upside. As with others, much depends in the short term on how long restricted new vehicle supply boosts used car margins.

Paul's section

(I hold)

186p (down 24%, at 08:18) - mkt cap £72m

Trading Update (AGM)

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, provides the following update ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting….

Year to date performance ahead on two year like-for-likes

The PR message at the top is trying to put a positive spin on things, but I think the key message from this update is that order intake has slowed in the last 7 weeks -

As previously reported, the Group had a strong start to the year, resulting in two year like-for-like order intake growth for the first nine weeks. However, over the last seven weeks, the Group has seen a reduction in store footfall and…