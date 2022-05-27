Good morning! Friday's SCVR is being prepared for you today by Paul.

Agenda - very little news today, so I'll look at LSL, then do a few backlog items, so you'll still get a full report by 1pm. As it's so quiet, I suggested Jack takes a well-earned day off from SCVR duties!

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) - this reads like a slight profit warning, with potential for another one, reading between the lines. Scrutinising current market forecasts, I think they're too high, and need to come down by perhaps 30%? That takes the valuation on a PER basis from cheap, to not so cheap. Net cash has increased a lot. Overall, I'd want a bombed out valuation to attract me to buy an estate agent in current macro conditions. So it's not for me.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - today's report is turning into an estate agency special! An in line update from this lettings-focused, acquisitive business, with an excellent track record. Thumbs up from me, again.

Premier Miton (LON:PMI) - I'm reading its results next, mainly for their perspectives on markets. Update at 13:24 - am typing up my notes, section should be up by 2pm.

Chancellor's package of energy measures

Rishi Sunak sounds uncannily similar to Tony Blair doesn't he?! I had to double-check that it wasn't Blair giving the speech in Parliament yesterday lunchtime. Not just because they soundalike, but also because the policies of big state intervention are also alike. A windfall tax on oil & gas companies' excess profits is set to raise £5bn p.a., and doesn't seem to be a one-off, although Sunak says it will have a sunset clause. It's linked to increased investment allowances, which seems a neat idea. I'm not keen on retrospective taxes, but we're in a tight corner.

It would be interesting to know how other countries are dealing with high energy costs. Sunak's proposal to link electricity prices to the cost of production, rather than being pegged to the price of natural gas, seems a good idea.

What surprised me most, was the extent of grants to households, targeting the poor, which I think is only fair, given that energy (and food) are a high element of poor households' spending, so their inflation rate is reckoned to be nearer 11% than 9% (or maybe even more)? Benefits have only…