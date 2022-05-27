Good morning! Friday's SCVR is being prepared for you today by Paul. All done, have a lovely weekend!

Agenda - very little news today, so I'll look at LSL, then do a few backlog item s , so you'll still get a full report by ( 1) 3pm. As it's so quiet, I suggested Jack takes a well-earned day off from SCVR duties!

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) - this reads like a slight profit warning, with potential for another one, reading between the lines. Scrutinising current market forecasts, I think they're too high, and need to come down by perhaps 30%? That takes the valuation on a PER basis from cheap, to not so cheap. Net cash has increased a lot. Overall, I'd want a bombed out valuation to attract me to buy an estate agent in current macro conditions. So it's not for me.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - today's report is turning into an estate agency special! An in line update from this lettings-focused, acquisitive business, with an excellent track record. Thumbs up from me, again.

Premier Miton (LON:PMI) - sorry this took me so long, but I've had a good rummage through interim results from this fund management group. Good results in H1, but clouds on the horizon for H2, as AuM fall, due to maket volatility & redemptions. Excellent divi yield may not be fully sustainable at this level. Key risks are top staff leaving, but they get most of the spoils already. Overall, I think it looks good, with a nice yield, and potential upside on the share price once markets settle.

Chancellor's package of energy measures

Rishi Sunak sounds uncannily similar to Tony Blair doesn't he?! I had to double-check that it wasn't Blair giving the speech in Parliament yesterday lunchtime. Not just because they soundalike, but also because the policies of big state intervention are also alike. A windfall tax on oil & gas companies' excess profits is set to raise £5bn p.a., and doesn't seem to be a one-off, although Sunak says it will have a sunset clause. It's linked to increased investment allowances, which seems a neat idea. I'm not keen on retrospective taxes, but we're in a tight corner.

It would be interesting to know how other countries are dealing with high energy costs. Sunak's proposal to link electricity prices to the cost of production,…