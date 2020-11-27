Good morning, it's Paul here, with the SCVR for Friday.

I'm hoping for a quiet RNS today, as is usual on Fridays, so I can have a big catch-up day - with a long list of things on my note pad from earlier this week, that I still want to look into. So I've cleared the decks today, got up early, and have the whole day allocated to writing this report.

I saw there was some bickering in the comments yesterday, over a subscriber chasing me on De La Rue (LON:DLAR) . Relax, he's a friend, and he didn't mean to sound abrupt! I will be looking at DLAR, because it's an interesting company, and I'm wondering whether to put it back on my personal buy list or not. I try to prioritise companies that look like they may be profitable investments, that's what it's all about after all! Although obviously I have no idea what short term share prices are likely to do, that's down to market sentiment. We just stack the long-term odds in our favour, if we buy strong companies that are growing, and are priced attractively. Although markets have been chasing growth at any price in recent years, so valuation doesn't seem to matter that much at the moment.

Agenda -

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - quick comment re valuation, and forecast from Zeus

Saga (LON:SAGA) - safety accreditation of cruise ships

Loopup (LON:LOOP) - Trading update

Reach (LON:RCH) - Trading update

After that, I'm hoping to cover backlog items from earlier this week.

.

Update on Paddy

My little canine friend had an operation yesterday, to have a large cancerous lump removed. He's feeling a bit groggy, but survived the operation, thank goodness (he's about 13 years old, so it was risky. He has to wear the "cone of shame" for a fortnight! So I'm mightily relieved, and should be able to focus a bit more on shares now.

I know we're not meant to let personal worries affect our work, but in reality, we're all human, and sometimes these things do.

300p - mkt cap £3.7bn

(I hold - Paul - my largest position)



An update note from Zeus, the firm which originally floated BOO,…