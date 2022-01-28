Good morning! Paul & Jack here. Today's report is now finished.

End of week podcast - we've just recorded it, so should be up on Spotify shortly! Search for "The Small Cap Value Report" or use this link.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Dotdigital (LON:DOTD) - from yesterday. Despite an in line with exps update, the share price crashed 24%. I think the problem is - the shares ran way ahead of reality, and growth is now lacklustre. Costs are rising too. Doesn't deserve a premium rating in my view.

Empresaria (LON:EMR) (I hold) - another solid trading update from this eclectic group of staffing companies. PER of 10 looks reasonable, and an upbeat outlook.

Treatt (LON:TET) - a wordy AGM update, with no numbers. Seems reassuring. High valuation, so it could come under pressure in current sceptical markets. However, I do wonder if the broker forecasts could be set too low, given the new factory coming on stream? Nice company, but it's particularly difficult to assess whether the valuation is high, or not? Only time will tell.

Chill Brands (LON:CHLL) - a quick look at interim results, for this early-stage, heavily cash-burning startup. It needs to raise more cash, and the £26m market cap looks bonkers. So I wouldn't go near it, unless/until the business model has been proven.

Jack's section:

Renewi (LON:RWI) - another material upgrade here, supported by a strong recyclate price environment. The shares are quite modestly valued on a forecast PER of 10.4x but this depends on what a sustainable recyclate price level looks like. There are likely long term demand drivers here though, so it looks interesting.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - supply chain stabilising but revenues expected to be weighted to the second half of the year. Share buyback announced after a calamitous share price fall following the Body Armor acquisition and subsequent closure. Disastrous capital allocation. There is likely still a good business here, but management has very seriously blotted its copy book.

Paul's Preamble - UK Small Cap Valuations

Revolution Bars - I got sick of being stuck indoors yesterday afternoon, so took my laptop off to Bournemouth's branch of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) - which is a nice place to hang out after its recent refurbishment.…