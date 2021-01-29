Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

It's catch-up day today, thankfully the RNS is fairly quiet, as it usually is on Fridays.

Timing - Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) - in exclusive negotiations to buy remaining Arcadia brands.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - Banks extend covenant waiver by only 1 month. Clearly needs a refinancing. High risk.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - Well ahead trading update



De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - positive trading update from yesterday

Xpediator (LON:XPD) - positive trading update

Jack's section:

Novacyt Sa (LON:NCYT) (I hold) - FY update

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) (I hold) - Q2 update

(I hold)

Thanks to reader Alex, who flagged to me last night press reports (initially from Sky, who are usually reliable) that Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) looks set to pick up the other Arcadia brands not already sold - Burton, Dorothy Perkins, and Wallis. A price of c.£25m is mooted. If that goes ahead, in addition to Debenhams BOO would by then have a total of 13 brands. Remarkable stuff.

As I've been saying a lot recently, the ambition of BOO's management is awe-inspiring. They want to build the best eCommerce business on the planet, and I remain of the view that this share should be a core, long-term holding. It's very much GARP at the moment too, with a forward PER below 30 by my calculations.

I've no idea what the short term share price will do, as it's a very volatile share. I see market gyrations as nothing more than background noise. It's the long-term that matters, and I'm very confident that my analysis on BOO is correct.

BOO has just confirmed the press articles, saying -

boohoo group plc



COMMENT RE: MEDIA SPECULATION



boohoo group plc (the "Group"), a leading online fashion group, notes recent media commentary. The Group confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with the Administrators of Arcadia over the acquisition of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton (excluding HIIT) brands. These discussions may or may not result in agreement of a transaction. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.



[Paul:…