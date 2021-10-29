Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Friday. There's hardly any relevant news today, and I (Paul) have to pack up my airBnB and move to a hotel in Funchal now, so will sign off for the day. Have a good weekend everyone!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - Q3 Red Flag Report, interesting improvement, but rise in CCJs augurs badly. I broaden this into another ramble around topics like inflation & supply chains.

Gyg (LON:GYG) - bid talks with major shareholder are off, with a reasonable explanation given. The company confirms it shouldn't need to raise any fresh equity funding, despite uncertainty over contracts.

Jack's Section:

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) - wealth manager that has recently made a few acquisitions. The group reports revenue growth amid uncertain conditions. There are some signs of a decent company, one that can potentially continue to grow, but it looks fairly valued for now.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

145p (pre market open) - mkt cap £220m

Q3 Red Flag Report & further rambling from Paul

These reports from insolvency practitioner Begbies Traynor are always an interesting brief read, so worthwhile for all readers to have a look.

There’s actually some good news this quarter - with a sizeable (14%) fall in the number of…