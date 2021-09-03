Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with the SCVR for Friday.

I'm writing this from an AirBnB apartment in Bormla, near Valletta in Malta. I've got good aircon & wifi, so can write these reports from anywhere like that. Hence I thought why not grab a fortnight in the sun? Malta recognises England's NHS vaccine proof app, so it was very straightforward to get here, no additional testing required, and just a couple of forms to fill in online.



Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) - really good interim results, I'm impressed! Dividends are resuming, the balance sheet is strong, and it gives a positive outlook statement. Valuation looks reasonable too. The main question is how to value it? Where are we in the earnings cycle? That's the key question.

Roland's Section:

Cmc Markets (LON:CMCX) - Shares in this financial trading firm crashed yesterday when it revealed a slump in client activity. This could be a temporary slump, if volatility picks up again.

Johnson Service (LON:JSG) - A strong recovery seems to be underway at this textile rentals group, but the shares already seem priced for a return to normal. Not sure there’s much value here.

Paul's Section

267p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £298m

Half-year Report

Eurocell plc is a market leading, vertically integrated UK manufacturer, distributor and recycler of innovative window, door and roofline PVC…