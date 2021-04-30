Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - I review its small placing, to raise funds for expansion into new territories. I'm all for small caps strengthening their balance sheets, after big rises in share price - that's the ideal time to do it, not in a crisis. Under 10% dilution is fine by me, in return for a much stronger balance sheet. Although this does likely push out breakeven further into the future, which some may not like.

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - another upside surprise from this owner and manager of small domestic appliances.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) - a couple of operational issues in Q3 at the platinum group metals (PGM) producer, but strong basket prices are driving eye-catching quarter-on-quarter growth.

104.5p - mkt cap £62m

Proposed Placing to raise £5.5m

I last reviewed PCIP here on 8 March 2021, on publication of its interim results. My view at the time was that the cash position looked adequate, but that given the big rise in share price, a small placing of say 10% dilution, would not concern me.

My crystal ball was working well on that day, because such a small placing has just been announced.

I like to scrutinise fundraisings for companies of interest, to inspect the terms, and make sure they’re OK. Also, these announcements often provide useful information about strategy, and current trading.

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, today announces its intention to conduct a fundraising to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £5.5 million through a placing to new and existing institutional investors ...

