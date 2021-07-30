Good morning, it's just Paul here today, with the SCVR for Friday.

Timing - I'm still plugging away, so intend finishing about 4pm today. Update at 15:39 - all done for today!

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Tungsten (LON:TUNG) (I hold) - I review in line results for FY 04/2021. What interests me here is that cash burn has been almost eliminated, and this software company has big name clients, and 93% repeating revenues. Cheap compared with other software companies, and could attract a takeover bid in my view.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) - another car dealer chain reporting a trading bonanza. Although it's a one-off benefit, from a spike upwards in used car prices, which is bound to reverse at some point. Mentions similar uncertainties for H2 as Vertu did yesterday. The whole sector looks very cheap at the moment, even allowing for profits falling when this current bonanza ends.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - to complete the hat-trick of strong trading updates from car dealers this week.

Getbusy (LON:GETB) - a quick look at interim results from this small, niche software company. It stays on my watchlist as potentially interesting, but there's nothing in the figures or commentary that gets my pulse racing.

Epwin (LON:EPWN) - a positive trading update from Weds. Looks good!

(I hold)

38p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £48m