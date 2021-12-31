Good morning! It's Paul here with the last SCVR for 2021. Another year that is best consigned to the dustbin of history.

Agenda - I'm really scraping the barrel here -

Provexis (LON:PXS) - brief comment (no section below) - Interims to 30 Sept 2021. It's trying to commercialise a tomato-based product called Fruitflow, with supposed health benefits, in China. H1 revenue similar to LY at just £211k. Overheads seem minimal though, so the loss before tax is only £(144)k. Has £982k cash in the bank, so looks able to continue operating. £18m mkt cap for this jam tomorrow company. One for gamblers only.

Supply@me Capital (LON:SYME) - brief comment (no section below) - Trading update that sounds very rampy to me. It seems little more than a start-up, judging from the last set of interim accounts. I don't see any evidence of a viable business as yet. £80m mkt cap seems to rest entirely on hype, and jam tomorrow hopes. Again, for gamblers only at this stage.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

No company news of any significance today, so I'll sign off.

End of year message

Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy, and successful 2022! It looks as if we're approaching the end of the pandemic, with omicron about to rapidly burn itself out (with generally mild symptoms) and displacing delta. This seems very positive to me, so I think the…