Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.

Timing - TBC

Agenda - firstly a few tiddlers left over from yesterday;

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) - Trading update (profit warning



Nanoco (LON:NANO) - Trading update

Westminster (LON:WSG) - deeply discounted fundraising & more jam tomorrow promises from this serial disappointer

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - Positive trading update

.

Retail carnage continues with Bon Marche going into administration, for the second time in just over a year (Oct 2019 previously). 225 stores under threat. It's so tough out there, but this is (sadly for the people involved) a necessary thinning out of weaker, not very relevant brands. Capitalism’s process of creative destruction has to force the weak out of the market, to leave greater market share (of a smaller market) for the survivors

People are buying so much online, that we just don’t need as many physical retailers. Harsh but irrefutably true. Let's not be hypocrites about this - you can't be on first name terms with your local Amazon delivery drivers, and lament the demise of the High Street at the same time. We're causing it, because it's easier to buy lots of stuff online.

Here are quick comments on some micro caps from yesterday, so I can reduce the number of open tabs on my computer screen;

5.6p - mkt cap £6.4m

Quite an interesting, tiny company. It makes the satirical website & TV show, The Daily Mash, and Mash Report, which can sometimes be quite funny. It’s profitable, so superficially attractive. However, I quickly sold my shares in it some time ago, when I realised that the profits come from perhaps unreliable digital advertising. As we’ve seen with other digital advertising companies, those profits can quickly vanish, or greatly reduce, if giants like Google change their algorithms.

Trading update - for FY 12/2020. This triggered an 18% drop in share price yesterday.

Difficult Q2

Improvement in Q3

Market-wide algorithm change negative impact in lead up to US Election

Will miss market expectations for revenues & profits, but H2 stronger than H1, still profitable for year as a whole (but no figures given)

Student/youth brand, The Tab, acquired Oct 2020, doing well

Net cash of £1.1m

“Strong position to benefit as ad market recovers in 2021…”

My opinion - too small to be listed (hence de-listing risk),…