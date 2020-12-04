Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.

I didn't plan it this way, but today's report turned into a nano cap special.

Timing - update at 16:31 - I'm winding down for the weekend now, so today's report is now finished.

Agenda - firstly a few tiddlers left over from yesterday;

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) - Trading update (profit warning)



Nanoco (LON:NANO) - Trading update

Westminster (LON:WSG) - deeply discounted fundraising & more jam tomorrow promises from this serial disappointer

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - Positive trading update

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) - Final results - with zero revenues

Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) - potential takeover approach

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - Trading update with no figures in it, and tells us almost nothing about trading!

Panoply Holdings (LON:TPX) - Interim results from Monday this week

Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) - Final Results from this nano cap

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) - Trading update

.

Retail carnage continues with Bon Marche going into administration, for the second time in just over a year (Oct 2019 previously). 225 stores under threat. It's so tough out there, but this is (sadly for the people involved) a necessary thinning out of weaker, not very relevant brands. Capitalism’s process of creative destruction has to force the weak out of the market, to leave greater market share (of a smaller market) for the survivors

People are buying so much online, that we just don’t need as many physical retailers. Harsh but irrefutably true. Let's not be hypocrites about this - you can't be on first name terms with your local Amazon delivery drivers, and lament the demise of the High Street at the same time. We're causing it, because it's easier to buy lots of stuff online.

Here are quick comments on some micro caps from yesterday, so I can reduce the number of open tabs on my computer screen;

5.6p - mkt cap £6.4m

Quite an interesting, tiny company. It makes the satirical website & TV show, The Daily Mash, and Mash Report, which can sometimes be quite funny. It’s profitable, so superficially attractive. However, I quickly sold my shares in it some time ago, when I realised that the…