Ten Lifestyle (LON:TENG) - FY adjusted EBITDA to be below expectations due to reduced member requests following Omicron disruption. This is in the context of previous downgrades. This group has yet to make a profit and is not self-funding, and I don't feel as though that is reflected in the valuation. Not for me.

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) - an interesting company, which is spending quite a lot of money building substantial production capacity for its wood products. It looks like the demand is there, but the company has frequently raised new equity in order to finance capital investment. If it is nearing the end of a capex-heavy phase, then it could soon become sustainably profitable, and revenue growth looks set to continue. I’d like to learn more, but I’m not tempted to prioritise it at the current levels.

Dp Eurasia Nv (LON:DPEU) - short comment to acknowledge concerns over Russian business following a steep fall in the share price.

Share price: 106.5p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 83,741,801

Market cap: £89.2m

Trading update and notice for half-year results to 28 February

This is a ‘global concierge platform’, that helps wealthy and mass affluent individuals and their families to organise leisure activities. It typically partners with blue chip corporate…