Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - Trading Update from yesterday

Alumasc (LON:ALU) -

Christie (LON:CTG) (work in progress)

French Connection (LON:FCCN) (I hold) - Two potential cash bid approaches

33.8p (up 2% at 11:22) - mkt cap £124m

Trading Update

This is a chain of car dealerships. I’ve previously been quite positive on this share, as it has a nice mix of reasonable valuation, and strong balance sheet, with tons of freehold property. So you’re really getting a hybrid of a property company, and a car dealer (3 profit streams from new car sales, secondhand, and service/repair/warranty work). That’s true of most other listed car dealers, and there’s not a lot in it between them, they’re all quite similar in my view. Although Lookers (LON:LOOK) had all that previous trouble with accounting misstatements, so that one doesn’t interest me.

The current financial year is FY 02/2021, so only a month left to run.

The latest update sounds encouraging -

Group's trading performance ahead of prior year and Analysts' forecasts

The Group announced in early December that trading performance in the nine months ended 30 November was ahead of prior year and original budget levels.

Despite the impact of regional lockdowns throughout December and the national lockdown from 4 January, strong marketing activity, maximisation of the Group's omni-channel retailing functionality and cost control have meant that trading performance in the two-month period to 31 January 2021 continued this positive trend. Overall profit performance also benefited from the previously announced cost reduction programme and the continued business rates holiday on showrooms.

Current trading - February & beyond are being & likely to be impacted by covid restrictions.

Overall -

… the Board now expect that the trading result for the year ending 28 February 2021, at an adjusted profit before tax level, will exceed the current Analysts' forecasts of around £18m.

Broker updates - many thanks to Zeus and Liberum, as both have made available update notes on Research Tree, that’s very helpful.

Zeus has increased EPS forecast by 29%, a big move coming at the end of the year, to 4.9p. Remember that this year will have benefited a lot from business…