Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - update on valuation. Recently demerged Hostmore (LON:MORE) looks excellent value to me at 118p. Price dislocation in the first few days of the demerger could be providing a buying opportunity?

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold) - additional comments on the FY 08/2021 results, which Jack covered yesterday. This looks a strikingly cheap value share, with big dividend income in the pipeline, now that historic issues have been largely resolved.

Jack's Section:

to follow

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

Following my recent criticism here of the demerger of Hostmore (LON:MORE), I’m hoping to speak to the company, and its advisers next week (both have kindly offered to speak with me). My main concerns are the outrageous level of fees, of £11m, and the apparent failure to line up buyers for the new Hostmore shares. Also of course that Numis produces excellent research, but then hides it away from the reach of key market participants - private investors. Hopefully I can persuade them to re-think this approach, I'll try anyway!

It’s important to give a right to reply, where I’ve been critical, so it will be interesting to see what they say. There are…