Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - update on valuation. Recently demerged Hostmore (LON:MORE) looks excellent value to me at 118p. Price dislocation in the first few days of the demerger could be providing a buying opportunity?

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold) - additional comments on the FY 08/2021 results, which Jack covered yesterday. This looks a strikingly cheap value share, with big dividend income in the pipeline, now that historic issues have been largely resolved.

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - profit warning from yesterday. I'm tempted to buy back in, but am worried about potential legal case, and cash burn. New strategy doesn't seem to be working.

Gattaca (LON:GATC) - in line results for FY 7/2021 were published yesterday. Recent share price sell-off looks to have brought it down from an inflated valuation, to something much more reasonable. I would consider a purchase at 177p.

Jack's Section:

Nichols (LON:NICL) - owner of Vimto, with some attractive quality metrics. The company has been in business for over a century and it remains financially healthy, so a potential buy and hold candidate. Today it announces an 'ahead of expectations' update and the shares have derated recently, so it's a better time to look now than it has been at other times in the past.

