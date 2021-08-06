Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.



Today's report is now finished (slow news day)

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

2 good book recommendations for you (as it's quiet for news today)

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - in line trading update from earlier this week. Looks OK, but nothing special.

Aferian (LON:AFRN) - interim results from earlier this week, looks OK, nothing especially good or bad in the numbers.

Book recommendations

It’s quiet for company news today, but I’ll do some catch up items from earlier this week, so we should still have a useful report up by lunchtime.

In the meantime, I’ve just finished an excellent audiobook, which you might find interesting. It’s called “Billion Dollar Loser - The Epic Rise and Fall of Adam Neumann and WeWork”, by Reeves Wiedeman.

It’s the riveting story of how the charismatic, ambitious Neumann managed to bamboozle many venture capitalist investors into repeatedly funding (at ludicrous valuations) the meteoric growth of WeWork, a real estate company offering flexible shared workspaces. Hubris took over, as Neumann grew the business at breakneck speed, throwing commercial viability out of the window. Softbank alone invested over $10bn into WeWork, believing the brazenly false story that it was a tech disruptor, when in reality it was just a badly run real estate company. It all unravelled when the scrutiny relating to its failed IPO attempt revealed the truth that was hiding in…