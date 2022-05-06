Good morning, thank goodness it's Friday!

Agenda -

Sdi (LON:SDI) - a positive trading update, and forecasts are raised. This buy & build group is delivering very impressive performance. It also sounds upbeat about the outlook for FY 4/2023. This looks an excellent long-term investment, in my view.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

173p (up 15% at 09:49)

Market cap £177m

Trading Update

What a pleasure to be reporting on some good news for a change!

SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted Group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 30 April 2022.

Here are the main points -

Subject to finalisation of the accounts and audit, we expect revenues and profits for the year to materially exceed current market expectations1. Sales are expected to be approximately £49m (FY2021: £35.1m). We expect organic sales growth2 for the year to be in excess of 20%, which further builds on last year's 19% organic growth…

Adjusted Profit Before Tax3 is expected to be at least £10.5m (FY2021: £7.4m). We also expect to report very strong operational cashflows, significantly ahead of market expectations.

1. Analysts from our Broker finnCap Limited and from Progressive Equity Research regularly provide research on the Company, accessible from our website, and the Group considers…