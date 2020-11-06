Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with Friday's SCVR.

To start you off today, here is the link to yesterday's SCVR, which I finished late last night, with 11 companies in total:

Lots of interesting companies there, so it's a pleasure to dig into those (Jack wrote the first section, as I was initially in bed with a hangover, after helping the De Beauvoir Arms (N1) minimise their lockdown 2.0 inventories write-offs, and singing "We'll Meet Again" with the staff just before closing time, which they convincingly pretended to enjoy!).



Anyway, let's see what Friday brings. Hopefully nothing too stressful.

.

Agenda - a quiet news day, so I’ll cover a few items left over from earlier this week;

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) - Disposal (Jack, done)

H & T (LON:HAT) - Business update, from 5 Nov (Paul, done)

Mears (LON:MER) - Disposal & trading update (Paul, done)

Urban&civic (LON:UANC) - Agreed bid (Paul, done)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) - Trading update

Senior (LON:SNR) - Q3 trading update (from 3 Nov)

Tasty (LON:TAST) - Restaurant closures

.

Timings - TBC

** This section written by Jack **

Share price: 105.4p

Shares in issue: 852,385,190

Market cap: £898.4m

(Jack writing - I hold)

The market cap’s too big here for the SCVR, strictly speaking - but Premier Foods (LON:PFD) was a small cap as recently as April before a dramatic rerating, and it looks to be a quiet news day so far so let’s expand the remit a little.

Premier Foods operates in the ambient food sector which continues to be the largest sector within the total UK grocery market. See its brands below.

Source: company website

For years, PFD was rightly regarded as a ‘zombie’ company, just about generating enough cash flow to satisfy its debt and pension obligations. The group is approaching an inflection point though, helped by lockdown tailwinds.

Debt is coming down at pace and the group is in talks to eventually offload its combined pension fund now, which is now in surplus.

Today PFD announces more positive news.