Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with Friday's SCVR.

To start you off today, here is the link to yesterday's SCVR, which I finished late last night, with 11 companies in total:

Lots of interesting companies there, so it's a pleasure to dig into those (Jack wrote the first section, as I was initially in bed with a hangover, after helping the De Beauvoir Arms (N1) minimise their lockdown 2.0 inventories write-offs, and singing "We'll Meet Again" with the staff just before closing time, which they convincingly pretended to enjoy!).



Anyway, let's see what Friday brings. Hopefully nothing too stressful.



